In cash-strapped times and during a sour economy, a proposal to raise a credit limit for Homer-Center School District may have raised some taxpayers’ eyebrows during an online school board meeting Thursday evening.
The real idea, district officials said, was a chance for the district to save money.
The school board agreed to raise to $150,000 the credit limit for school officials’ charge cards issued by the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust procurement card program. The increase would allow the district to qualify for rebates on purchases over certain thresholds that they are unable to achieve under current a $20,000 credit limit, according to district administrators.
In other business, the directors:
• Approved an agreement with the support employees’ union to raise the Step 1 starting hourly pay rate for maintenance positions to $18 an hour. The union members were scheduled to vote today on the agreement.
• Saluted student honorees for September, including the Homer City Kiwanis Club’s Senior of the Month, Joshua Diecidue; Senior High Wildcat Recognition Award recipient Lauren Walters; and the Wildcat award recipient at the elementary school, Vanessa Friedel.
• Agreed to contract with the Reschini Agency, of Indiana, to prepare year-end documents of district employees’ health care insurance coverage as required by the Internal Revenue Service under the Affordable Care Act. The district will pay the agency $6.25 per form with a minimum $500 feet for the contract.
• Ratified an amendment to the district’s contract with New Story that would take effect if the district moved to full remote learning for the students.
• Hired Faith Hartle as a junior high assistant volleyball coach at $1.485.71 for the 2020-21 season.
• Approved Janelle Newhouse, Julie Horner and Bob Ross as volunteer coaches for the girls’ basketball team.
• Approved James McLoughlin and Ricky Miller as volunteer coaches for the boys’ basketball team. McLoughlin, a member of the school board, abstained from the vote.
• Approved a professional services agreement with Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit No. 28 to provide occupational and physical therapy services to the district for the year ending June 30, 2021.
• Approved a professional services agreement between the district and Catapult Learning LLC to administer federal Title I programs for children of low-income families attending St. Bernard Regional Catholic School.
• Alleviated the local tax collectors, Thomas Citeroni of Homer City and Monica Jones of Center Township, of collecting $870 of taxes granted in credits to property owners who participated in the Senior Tax Exemption Program in the past year.
• Decided against offering a Social Security payroll tax deferral option for employees earning less than $4,000 a year and to continue with deductions of Social Security taxes as in the past.
• Granted family and medical leave for Robert Ross for up to 12 weeks retroactive to Aug. 24.
• Approved the district’s Student Device Handbook and Student/Parent Agreement form.
• Approved a list of budget transfers for the 2019-20 school year.