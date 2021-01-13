CLYMER — The changing roster of the Clymer Borough police department evolved further Tuesday when rookie officer Parker Scherf turned in notice that he would accept a full-time job with the Kiskiminetas Township police department but wants to serve part-time hours in Clymer.
Police Chief Louis Sacco told the borough council of the move at its monthly business meeting. Scherf, the brother of Clymer officer Hunter Scherf, was hired to a part-time position in August and promoted to full time in November.
Sacco said he had been offered $3 to $4 an hour higher pay to work for Kiskiminetas Township.
Council President Louis Tate recommended that the borough advertise to hire another full-time officer.
Tate also encouraged service-minded borough residents to contact Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel to express interest in completing the unexpired term left vacant by the December death of Councilman Joe Krolick.
An appointee would serve until the end of the year; the seat would be up for election in November.
In other business, council directed the police department to begin strict enforcement of parking meter violations and other parking infractions, with the close of the holiday season.
Sacco had sought direction on the enforcement and heard conflicting opinions on the idea of allowing free parking in December.
Mayor Christina King said she disagreed with the practice.
“I don’t know why we ever would give a holiday break for that,” King said.
“A lot of municipalities do,” Sacco said.
“We always do every year,” Tate said. “I understand, but I’m fine with starting it up again.”
Schrenkel said the borough doesn’t usually publicize the modest perk for drivers.
King also directed police to strictly enforce the prohibition of parking by yellow curbs.
Sacco also reported that the police officers have been trained to administer Narcan and will carry supplies of the opiate-reversing drug furnished by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
He said the officers in December also were recertified in CPR techniques and hazmat awareness, and completed their mandated annual Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission recertification.
Streets Department Supervisor John Gromley said town workers plan to remove the decorative Christmas lights.