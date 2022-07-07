As detailed by borough officials at Tuesday’s Indiana Council meeting, the borough and its environs will be busy this coming weekend, and over the weeks to come.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said he anticipated increased foot and vehicle traffic for events that begin Friday not far out of the downtown area, at the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike.
There the Christmas Tree Classic will take place Friday and Saturday at Kiwanis, Hogan, Keystone and S&T fields.
Schawl and Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said there were 16 teams signed up, including youths ages 14-17.
In downtown itself, The Artists Hand is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an all-day party Saturday.
It will feature a daylong “Past, Present and Future” exhibit by local artists, as well as a Henna artist and face painting, cookie decorating, free popcorn and parking lot croquet.
In the evening, the celebration moves to the back lot, with food trucks and draft beer from Noble Stein, and “Somebody to Love” providing live music from 7 to 9 p.m.
“Somebody to Love” has performed at the borough’s Third Thursday events in IRMC Park. The next “Third Thursday” event is scheduled July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Schawl also told council of an upcoming event involving Summit Church.
Starlit Night 2022 is described by the West Pike church as “an elegant parade experience for individuals with special needs, ages 15 and up,” scheduled July 29.
It will feature a parade down Philadelphia Street followed by a night of live music, dancing, dinner and other features at the Indiana County Fairgrounds at Mack Park.