Former Indiana Mayor George Hood will be honored Saturday, with the unveiling of the new name for the borough’s municipal building.
The ceremony marking the renaming of the building as the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 N. Eighth St., will take place Saturday at 1 p.m.
Borough spokesman Kyle Mudry said the decision was made to memorialize Hood’s positive impact in the Indiana community during his 23-year tenure as mayor, a tenure that ended with his resignation late last year for health reasons.
Hood was compelled to move in with his daughter, who lives in White Township.
An informal reception will follow the renaming ceremony.