BLAIRSVILLE — Town leaders ratified labor contracts with two employee unions and agreed to advertise a proposed 2021 budget for public review and comment.
The borough council on Tuesday approved the collective bargaining agreements with the Teamsters union, representing four police officers, and the Laborers union, on behalf of 20 public works employees. Each contract runs four years beginning Jan. 1.
Council members agreed to the packages following a 20-minute executive session. Borough Manager Tim Evans said the police officers previously approved the contract that awards them pay raises of 50 cents an hour each year, and the street department workers had already ratified a pact calling for increases of 2.75 percent for each worker in all four years.
In other business, council reviewed the draft 2021 spending plan that is balanced at $2.07 million of revenues and expenses, both representing decreases from $2.33 million budgeted for 2020.
Tax rates are to remain unchanged from 2020.
The draft shows that the borough has exceeded its expected revenues this year by almost $38,000 but with six weeks remaining has spent $456,000 less than projected for 2020.
An expected $315,000 cut in state transportation aid and a $9,000 cut in miscellaneous revenue account for the revenue reduction; spending cuts of $3,500 in animal control, $4,000 in street lighting and $315,000 in street maintenance and equipment account for the lower expenses.
The council approved a recommendation by Mayor Harold “Frank” Harsh to allow free parking at metered spaces from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3.
The Recreation and Parks Department is still planning for a light-up night but hasn’t announced a schedule, Evans said.
Evans also reported that Peoples Gas Company is continuing to repair streets where it has excavated its pipelines this year.
“They patched East Campbell, they haven’t patched East Chestnut, and they’re still over on North Spring,” Evans said. “Then they’re going on West Campbell next. They’re going to be here all winter. It’s a mess; I wish there was an easier way to do this.”
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty advised that the borough has seen some improvement in the appearance and conditions of the Koreni Auto Repair shop along North Walnut Street, which has been cited and fined through Homer City District Court.
“The goal is to get them into compliance, so the judge gave us 30 days … the downside is that I don’t think we’re going to get a lot of fine money from them,” Dougherty said. He predicted that heavier fines may be imposed if the business doesn’t make progress toward compliance.
“Hopefully they’ll get it cleaned up before the next hearing. If they aren’t where it needs to be, we’ll go to the hearing.”
Dougherty said any ruling by District Judge Susanne Steffee, who is hearing the case in place of Blairsville District Judge Robert Bell because of conflict of interest, may be appealed to Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
“We have had meetings with some local residents just to bring them along, so we’ll see what kind of fruit those bear,” Evans said.
“The goal is not to fine people, it’s to bring compliance. Keep your property in a manner that is befitting of the neighborhood, so that the neighbors aren’t calling and complaining,” Dougherty said.
On behalf of Blairsville Community Development Authority, Councilman David Janusek reported that the community survey phase of planning the future use of the former G.C. Murphy Building site at Market and Stewart streets has advanced more quickly than expected.
The “Murphy Lot Visioning Project,” administered in part by Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, will rely on public input to decide what the authority should do with the vacant lot. The ground must remain a green space for seven years, under terms of a major grant that helped to pay for demolition of the decaying building this past summer.
Residents and others interested in the site may complete an online survey at http://icopd.org/murphy-lot-visioning-project.html.
Janusek said an architect’s rendering of the proposal could be ready by spring.
Councilman Ab Dettorre, of behalf of Blairsville Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company, reported that the department is conducting its second direct-mail fund drive of the year. Despite the pandemic and a lower-than-average number of emergency calls this year, Dettorre said, “our bills keep coming in, our training goes on.”
“We also realize times are tough,” he said. “And, as always, we need some new members.”