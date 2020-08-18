Indiana Borough council will conduct another virtual meeting today at 7 p.m., with a proposed ordinance that would place local code enforcement behind state Department of Health mask/face covering requirements.
“We are limited to how many people are on the call at one time,” borough Manager C. Michael Foote said.
The limit is 100 Zoom viewers. It may mean some listeners/viewers will have to yield to others wanting to get onboard and/or make comments.
“The meetings are recorded and a copy will be available on Wednesday for anyone who is unable to attend the meeting,” borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said.
The proposed ordinance has drawn considerable comment on social media, where a protest rally was announced for 5:30 p.m. today outside the municipal building at 80 N. Eighth St.
There also was at least one criticism aimed at Council Vice President Gerald Smith, a leading proponent of the proposal.
In answer to Indiana County Republican Committeeman Rob Sheesley’s post that Smith should give him his first citation, Smith said, “Obviously, councilors have no role in enforcing any ordinance beyond any other resident.”
In a Facebook message to the Gazette, Smith continued, “As with all ordinances, our code department, and police departments are responsible for enforcement.
“I’d assume any official in any political group in the county knows that.”
That was a reference to another critic’s post suggesting that District Attorney Bob Manzi would not enforce a borough mask ordinance. The county’s chief prosecutor said it is not his place to do so.
“When it comes to a borough ordinance or a township ordinance, if it is a code enforcement matter, they are the ones who enforce it, not my office,” Manzi said.
He said he hadn’t seen anything online yet about the proposed ordinance, but added, “I’ve had a lot of people ask my office about that over the past couple of days.”
Smith also said members of council serve as community volunteers.
“Our role is to set a path for our community,” Smith said. “Among our primary goals is to be a welcoming community. We do this in a number of ways. In this case, we want our community to know that we take public health seriously, and people should feel comfortable coming downtown without undue worry about risky behavior.”
He also echoed a frequent message from Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl.
“This council takes our responsibility to the peace, safety and comfort of this community very seriously,” Smith said. “This ordinance does nothing other than mirror public health measures that have been in place since April. The media coverage seems to have fueled misperceptions of the actual ordinance which, really, is not new. The best public health advice is to (see the Twitter page) #MaskUpPA. There’s ample evidence that facial coverings help control community spread of COVID-19.”
And he was critical of Indiana Gazette coverage.
“My intention regarding public (health) measures was that we needed to educate, collaborate and then enforce,” Smith said. “Your newspaper and social media got ahead of us in that order, but, I’m confident this community understands that we’re simply looking after public health.”
Smith also was the chief proponent of a pair of resolutions approved last month meant to get out the messages of social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and other safety steps.
“I understand that we’re all facing unprecedented hardships through this pandemic,” he said. “As a community, we’re behind in communicating steps that have been taken to help set the standard for public health measures. We’ve started that with togetherindiana.com, which is a communications campaign which aligns with the messaging from IUP regarding masks.”
Downtown Indiana Inc. also is involved in this effort, distributing signs to local businesses.
“We’re also working with the county and IUP to streamline and provide consistent messaging,” Smith said.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon, promoters of Together Indiana said community members can sign up to receive weekly updates at the website, where they can download graphics and signage to show their support and share the efforts they are making.
Stakeholders can also follow the campaign and receive updates via other social media.
“This campaign is aimed at encouraging safe-distancing practices among permanent and part-time residents of the borough and ensuring that the full community takes steps necessary to protect public health,” Council President Peter Broad said in a Together Indiana news release sent out by Harrisburg-based Triad Strategies, which calls itself “a bipartisan public affairs firm.”
“It’s important that there be one unifying message to connect community members,” Broad continued.
Smith is quoted in that release as encouraging “individual steps to stop the virus from spreading, collectively working together by (Twitter page) #takethe14 day quarantine.”
The news release also reiterated other borough COVID-19 response efforts, including its work with Biobot Analytics to measure COVID-19 infection levels at the local wastewater treatment facility.
With Biobot researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, the borough is using unique molecular biology laboratory techniques to identify traces of COVID-19 viral RNA in wastewater samples.
And amid all this, Indiana is not alone in seeking to provide local enforcement for state COVID-19 guidelines. As pointed out by Broad on his Facebook page, State College Borough passed a “temporary COVID-19 mask wearing and gathering limit ordinance” that took effect Aug. 4.
Unlike the Indiana proposal that only would take effect Sept. 1 and would sunset Jan. 1 or when state restrictions end, whichever is first, the State College Ordinance 2144 would be in effect until no later than Jan. 31, 2021.
The State College ordinance goes beyond mask requirements to prohibit more than 10 people in line in a public right-of-way waiting to enter any business location or other private property, and bars gatherings of more than 10 people in residential settings and of 25 people in public parks and other municipal property in State College.
And while the Indiana proposal includes fines of $50 for first offenses, $75 for second offenses and $300 beyond that, in State College, “the fine for a person or business not in compliance with the measures outlined in the ordinance are subject to a $300 fine.”