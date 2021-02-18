A change soon could be coming in COVID-19 virus testing in sewage Indiana Borough takes into its wastewater treatment plant.
Since last spring, Indiana Borough has been partnering with BioBot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
Now the borough is looking to transition such testing to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Indiana is one of approximately 360 entities involved in BioBot testing. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, borough Manager C. Michael Foote said there was “a correlation between infection levels and the number of cases that we see a week or two into the future.”
As posted on the borough’s website, results for the week ending Saturday showed an increasing presence of the virus.
Borough officials said Foote and plant Pretreatment Coordinator Roland Francis met on Dec. 11 and 21 with IUP officials about the university collaborating with the borough in sewage surveillance testing.
As was reported by Council Vice President and Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith, IUP is working internally to prepare to be able to analyze wastewater surveillance samples in-house.
The committee said IUP paid for duplicate samples to be sent to Pace Laboratories in order to validate their lab results with Biobot’s results — but a large variance occurred in the results.
Price is a factor.
Foote has called participation in the BioBot research “a feather in our cap,” but it’s been an expensive one. In May the borough said it was paying $120 per sample, with the price to rise two months later to over $1,200 per sample.
The Public Works Committee reported after its Jan. 21 meeting that Biobot has a new reporting option at lower prices.
“It’s a more straightforward report,” Smith’s committee said. “It only contains the community’s data, and doesn’t have the case estimate, but it will help keep track of the normalized virus concentration over time. Furthermore, we certainly will be able to estimate cases using Biobot’s current model independently if needed.”
If the borough wants a next-business-day turnaround for lab work the price is $550 per sample, while it’s $350 per sample with a turnaround of three to five business days. The committee said a mid-January sample was reported in just two days.
Another posting on the borough’s website about the wastewater treatment plant prompted Councilwoman Kaycee Newell to suggest a Gazette headline, “Flushable wipes are not flushable.”
“A majority of these wipes don’t actually break down during the wastewater process in the same way that toilet paper does,” the borough pointed out. “Instead, these ‘flushable’ wipes can build up and clog our main sewer lines, potentially causing sewage backup in residential homes.”
What’s happened isn’t just potential: “We have seen three separate instances of clogged sewer lines due to these wipes over the past 30 days. A vacuum truck and camera work is necessary to resolve sewage backup, and the work can take some time to be completed.”
The borough suggests that all wipes be gathered, disinfected, and placed in a sealed bag for garbage disposal.
Also Tuesday, council gave its blessing to the Jimmy Stewart Museum’s plan to temporarily install an exhibit outside, between the museum’s entrance and the steps to the Indiana Free Library, both tenants of the borough-owned Community Center.
“Tune In” is described as a creative initiative fabricated by artists at the Art Factory to “to focus a spotlight on our most valuable cultural assets, our artists and museums which have been devastatingly impacted by the 2020 pandemic.”
It will consist of televisions showing black-and-white clips of historic films and will be conducted for three weeks in April.
Councilwoman Sara Steelman said she hopes it won’t be more of a distraction at one of the worst intersections in the borough, Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Ford said it will be comparable to the rotating news sign across the street at the Renda Broadcasting building.