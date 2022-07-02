Indiana Borough Council appears ready to utilize up to $50,000 of the borough’s $1.38 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new police vehicle.
As explained in the agenda for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. voting meeting, the Indiana Borough Police Department “maintains an emergency vehicle fleet that requires a vehicle replacement plan.”
With that in mind, Council’s Public Safety Committee, chaired by Councilman Donald Lancaster, in concert with police Chief Justin Schawl and borough Manager Nichole Sipos, is proposing that council purchase a 2022 Ford Explorer, and its outfitting, through the state’s established cooperative purchasing or COSTARS program from Tri-Star Motors.
The borough would spend no more than $50,000. According to the agenda, “this does not negate the need to continue our budgeted cruiser lease program, rather it brings our vehicle replacement rotation closer to its target.”
Borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said further discussion of American Rescue Fund uses may or may not come up Tuesday night.
It also wasn’t known whether a remapping of the borough’s four wards would be a topic Tuesday. An ad hoc committee drawing up a new ward map has met on three occasions recently, but Mudry thought it probably would not be a topic.
“A full conversation on reapportionment and resizing council is expected at one of the upcoming work session meetings,” the borough official said.
Also on the agenda, a suggested motion allowing Sipos to execute proposed Investment Policy Statements for all three borough pension plans, and another that would authorize Sipos to execute a loan proposal letter to M&T Bank of Buffalo, N.Y.
Meanwhile, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. is requesting the closure of Philadelphia Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, and of North Sixth Street between Philadelphia Street and Nixon Avenue on Sept. 9-10.
It is a recurring event but organizers are seeking an expanded road closure, thus the request for council approval.
A lease agreement between the borough and Christ Bible Fellowship Church also is on the agenda Tuesday.