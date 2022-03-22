CLYMER — Borough Council took one more step toward Clymer getting two new police vehicles at a special meeting Monday night.
In a session that lasted less than 10 minutes, council approved a resolution “authorizing small borrowing for capital purposes.”
Specifically, it is the issuance of a note for $34,800, that would provide for repayment over the next five years, at $7,356 per year or $613 per month, to cover a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
That loan and a $46,000 USDA grant will go toward purchasing a 2022 Ford Explorer expected to arrive by the end of the month, with outfitting that may take up to three months, and a second vehicle whose arrival date is to be determined.
Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said that second vehicle does not have a build date as yet. The two vehicles each will cost approximately $34,000, with the remaining USDA money to go toward outfitting them for police use.
The effort has taken several months to bring to fruition. Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said in December that Clymer was working with its solicitor, Wayne Kablack, on obtaining that USDA funding.
In his report in December, Police Chief Charles M. Waller said the borough received confirmation the grant money would be available to cover the new cruisers his department is purchasing from Tri-Star Motors. In his report to council earlier this month, Waller said he had received a bid on the equipment for the new cruisers through Cherryhill Safety Services.
Monday’s meeting followed a regular session on March 2 where council approved a revised purchasing and signature policy, that allows Schrenkel to authorize the police chief and public works director to make purchases of $250 or less for their respective departments.
It requires the borough manager to authorize all purchases that do not exceed $4,000, and authorizes the manager and the president of borough council to authorize contracts or purchases between $4,000 and $11,800.
It requires written or telephonic price quotations from at least three qualified and responsible vendors for any purchase in excess of $11,800, while purchases of more than $21,900 will require approval from borough council and adhere “to competitive bid procedures and purchase guidelines as required by the Pennsylvania Borough Code.”
Council Vice President Steph Brilhart wielded the gavel Monday evening, with councilors Brietta St. Clair, John Buterbaugh and Kirby Griffin also present, along with Schrenkel and Mayor Christina King.
Council President Louis Tate and councilors Jeffery Gromley and John Hughmanic were absent.
The next scheduled council meeting will be on April 6 at 7 p.m.