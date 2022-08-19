518 Philadelphia Street

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana Borough has made its case for Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to uphold Borough Council’s decision of March 8 regarding parking spaces in the vicinity of a proposed Dunkin’ Donuts location at 518 Philadelphia St. downtown.

Council voted to allow the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of that location, but rejected the removal of two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street.