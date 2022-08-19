Indiana Borough has made its case for Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to uphold Borough Council’s decision of March 8 regarding parking spaces in the vicinity of a proposed Dunkin’ Donuts location at 518 Philadelphia St. downtown.
Council voted to allow the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of that location, but rejected the removal of two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street.
Removal of all the parking spaces was sought by Dunkin’ franchise Heartland Restaurant Group LLC of Forest Hills, Allegheny County.
Heartland, which operates 48 Dunkin’ franchises in southwestern Pennsylvania, including an outlet at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township, is seeking to lease the 518 Philadelphia St. property from owner VRB Associates Inc. of Indiana.
“The proposed development would increase the amount of vehicular traffic on South Fifth Street causing the potential for more vehicular/pedestrian encounters in the area in question,” according to a rationale signed by Council President Dr. Peter Broad and Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos. “Currently this sidewalk is utilized by pedestrians going to and from Horace Mann Elementary School as well as the Indiana Area Junior High School and Senior High School, in addition to the normal pedestrian traffic along South Fifth Street.”
That rationale was submitted Wednesday morning by borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty in response to an appeal filed April 6 by attorneys Alan T. Shuckrow and Alexis M. Wheeler of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky, on behalf of Heartland and property owner VRB Associates Inc. of Indiana.
It was part of an argument that included various documents, one of which was a transcript of a public hearing where Heartland sought a conditional use for the property at 518 Philadelphia St.
“Our goal is always to work with the borough and municipality and to do what we can do to bring best sites to the community,” Heartland Vice President and General Counsel Daniel P. Orie is quoted in that transcript. “It’s in our best interest to partner with the community for both, you know, a successful store and just to make an improvement to the community in general.”
With the borough’s submission to the county court, Clark said earlier, “the parties shall have 30 days to submit briefs in support of their respective positions and shall file a praecipe requesting that the matter be listed for argument.”