Indiana Borough Council has authorized borough Manager Nichole Sipos to go ahead with a $1.2 million loan request from M&T Bank for “various energy conservation measures and/or other improvements and equipment for borough facilities.”
It would be a 10- to 12-year “tax-exempt municipal lease purchase agreement” at an interest rate of 3.942 percent.
M&T, which is based in Buffalo, N.Y., has 274 offices of one sort or another in Pennsylvania, including several in the Altoona area. The letter Sipos read at Tuesday’s borough council meeting listed an address in Havertown, Delaware County.
Sipos said it is the only bank that does this sort of municipal lending in the region, and none of the Indiana banks offer a similar service.
Council also approved an easement agreement with Christ Bible Fellowship Church regarding a playground adjacent to the Indiana Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant. Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said it is no different from other leases for ball fields on borough property.
In other business Tuesday, council authorized the purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer for no more than $50,000, including outfitting it for Indiana Borough Police Department use, through a state COSTARS arrangement with Tri-Star Motors. It would be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sipos said there would be a public hearing July 12 at 11 a.m. in council chambers regarding the borough’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant funding, which would total $206,317, or a $5,031 increase over last year.
Council also approved the request of the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. to close Philadelphia Street between Fifth and Sixth streets and North Sixth Street between Philadelphia and Nixon Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, through 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
While the festival is a recurring event by borough definition, event organizers wanted an expanded road closure for this year that would accommodate a children’s alley in a parking lot of Delaney Chevrolet, a major sponsor of the festival.
Also Tuesday, council approved Police Chief Justin Schawl’s request to have a National Night Out event on Aug. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park. National Night Out is an annual campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities safer, more caring places to live.
Borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said the Giant Company (owner of Martin’s in White Township) and Keep America Beautiful is providing a $2,500 grant to the Indiana County Stormwater Education Partnership.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s non-voting representative on council, Jennifer Dunsmore, announced that Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty will visit the university Friday morning. An IUP spokeswoman said there would be more details about his visit released today.
And in his report as chair of the Community Development Committee, Councilman Ben Ford said DG Market, an alternative to discount superstores that offers fresh dairy, meat and produce as well as the usual fare for its sibling Dollar General, will be moving into the old Giant Eagle Express location along South Seventh Street.
Giant Eagle closed that location seven years ago for what the company termed numerous business and economic factors, affecting 71 workers.