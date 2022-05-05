Indiana Borough Council’s 7 p.m. May 17 work session will focus on how the borough should spend $1,378,179.52 in American Rescue Plan Act money.
In her report at council’s voting meeting Tuesday, borough Manager Nichole Sipos said ARP information will be presented for discussion.
A handout available at a public hearing last week in Indiana details a wish list of ideas for using the money in general services, economic development, infrastructure and miscellaneous categories.
Sipos told council that she would work with Council’s Community Development Committee in the hiring of a planner/economic development employee.
As laid out in the plan handed out last week, the borough would seek out an economic development specialist to work full time on efforts to promote and design an economic program and initiatives.
“This individual would be tasked with managing, designing and implementing projects and programs that address community and economic development needs across the borough,” according to the summary of ARP ideas made available at an April 26 event primarily focused on efforts to develop Active Transportation Plans by Indiana Borough and Indiana County, as well as Complete Streets Plans for the borough and White Township.
“Additionally, (this specialist) will work with community shareholders to promote livability and support workforce efforts in Indiana Borough, benefiting residents, workers and employers,” according to the handout available to local residents and public officials attending the community engagement event at Grace United Methodist Church.
The handout goes on to describe how other ARP funds could be used to expand Inhabit Indiana, a three-year-old assistance program designed to encourage home ownership within the borough; create remote work incentives, a sidewalk repair program and a business inventory; and to identify and address blighted properties in the borough.
The category of “general services” includes the possible purchase of a new boiler for the Community Center’s heating system, with the existing system being moved to the borough building to replace an existing boiler in need of repairs.
It proposes using ARP money for capital improvements and infrastructure upgrades to the borough building along Water and North Eighth streets.
It could cover required updates of the borough’s parking meters, as well as purchases of handheld units and an upgraded vehicle for Parking Enforcement Officers.
An updated vehicle could be in the offing for the Indiana Borough Police Department, while other funds could be used to add insulation to the borough’s Public Works Barn.
And the plan handed out last week also suggests hiring a consulting agency to review and revise the entire Borough Code. As related in that handout, “various sections of the Borough Code have been amended without consideration of other sections throughout the past few decades. As a result, the current Code has multiple inconsistencies throughout it.”
Infrastructure items mentioned in the handout include sidewalk repairs, street light improvements, curb extensions and a program to assist homeowners with tree issues in the borough.
Miscellaneous items include proposed donations to Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Downtown Indiana Inc., and for backflow preventers that could be given to borough homeowners. Improvements to IRMC Park also are on the wish list, as are funds to be used for design and engineering costs for stormwater projects.