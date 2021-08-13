To whom it may concern —
RECOVERY RALLY
Breaking Down the Borders Tri-County Recovery Rally is set for Sept. 25 in Seward, where recovery communities from Indiana, Cambria and Westmoreland counties will gather at the United Youth Baseball Field in Seward from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will feature national recovery speakers, live music, food vendors and fun for the whole family, according to organizers.
AUGUST ARTS
An opening reception is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Artists Hand in Indiana, where A Little Snow in August, offering new paintings by HK Miller, will be on display.
The exhibit runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 18.
“HK found some solace and release from the effects of the pandemic in his travels with Susan this past winter,” gallery officials wrote. “HK pursued his unique answer to the question, ‘what do you do when a trip ... for groceries can threaten your health?’”
Miller “wound up painting some of the surprising vistas you will see in his upcoming show,” in an answer to the question.
“He witnessed the final days of the former Rayne Elementary School, snowbound in beautiful, clear January light. And the warm light playing on the farm fields waiting through winter’s big chill in Homer City.”
“The coolness feels refreshing in the high heat of our August swelter,” according to the gallery.
GARDEN TOUR
A garden tour to benefit the Evergreen After School Club is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 19 Erica Drive in Indiana.
Admission price includes light refreshments.
The Evergreen After School Club provides a safe place for youth ages 6 to 18 to socialize, enjoy recreation and learn skills for success as adults.
BETTER TO GIVE
A raffle at the Indiana Mall will benefit Children’s Miracle Network through the Extra Life program, which “unites gamers from across the globe to changes kids’ health to change the future.”
Organizers are seeking the donation of items such as gift baskets, small household items, Christmas and Halloween crafts and more.
Items can be dropped off at the mall office during business hours through Sept. 18 or can be scheduled for pickup by calling Tim at (724) 467-7399.
Raffle tickets can be purchased on Sept. 18 and Oct. 27 and 28 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the mall.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
Valley Grace Brethren Church in Armagh will offer Family Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church.
For more information, call (814) 446-6685.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Events this weekend include a chicken and holupki dinner at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, Tanoma Road, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for drive-thru, takeout only. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.29 per gallon in the region, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Ralph Waldo Emerson today, who once said, “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”
