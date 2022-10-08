TWIN ROCKS — Joined by community members and local officials, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, held a ceremony Friday to designate a bridge on state Route 271 over Coal Pit Run in Twin Rocks as the Lanzendorfer Brothers Bridge.
“It is a tremendous honor to be here today, to dedicate this bridge in honor of the Lanzendorfer brothers, who have given so much to their nation and their community,” Burns said. “They are an incredible example of what it means to put service over self and to give back to your community and nation. I sincerely hope their example will encourage future generations to do the same.”