Weather permitting, the long-anticipated construction of a box culvert bridge on Oakland Avenue (Route 286) in the vicinity of the Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet is about to happen, and with it, a closure of the highway beginning Monday and continuing through July 26.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 said there would be a full road closure between Indian Springs Road and Rose Street, in the heart of White Township’s main commercial district.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said local traffic will have access to the Indiana Mall and Kwik Fill on the west side and Roseann’s and Wash Werkz on the east side.
She said motorists should detour using Indian Springs Road, Wayne Avenue and Rose Street.
Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC, contractor for the $19.83 million widening and resurfacing of a mile and a half of state Route 286 and its interchange with U.S. Route 422, will conduct the work on the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek.
Gulisek also is contracted for the installation of sidewalks along Route 286, as well as drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements. The work has been ongoing since March 2020, with completion of the entire project anticipated by the fall of 2023.
When plans were first announced in 2019, completion was expected later this year, but then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Gulisek had started drainage placement operations when PennDOT paused all projects on March 17, 2020.
One reason for the pause was to allow the transportation department to work with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health on project-specific COVID-19 safety plans, which included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.
With or without a pandemic, PennDOT has concern about the safety of crews working on construction projects amid local traffic.
It offers tips that include driving at the posted work zone speed limit, being alert and paying attention to signs and flaggers, and maintaining a safe distance around vehicles.
The state transportation department also offers condition reports on major roadways at the www.511PA.com website, or by accessing 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day through smartphone applications for iPhone and Android devices, or by calling 5-1-1.