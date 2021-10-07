PENN RUN — In a combined ceremony Tuesday in Yellow Creek State Park, four military service members from Indiana County were honored with their names being placed on four county bridges.
The ceremony was combined by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation due to the inability to hold individual dedication ceremonies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The bridges were among five renamed by Act 102 of 2019, signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 27, 2019:
• A span carrying State Route 553 over Dutch Run in Pine Township is now the Private Chancy Franklin Davis Memorial Bridge, honoring an Alverda native (1924-1943) who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was killed in action in the World War II Battle of Piva Forks in the South Pacific.
• A span carrying State Route 403 over Dixon Run in Clymer has been named the PFC Martin J. Popson Memorial Bridge, honoring a Penn Run resident (1915-1987) who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second highest military medal, for extraordinary heroism in action during the World War II liberation of Manila, as well as a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon.
• A span carrying U.S. Route 422 over Yellow Creek in Cherryhill Township has been designated the PFC Ralph E. Dias Memorial Bridge for Dias’ Vietnam service as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Company D, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force. Dias (1950-1969), of Shelocta, was killed in combat in Quang Nam Province. For his service he was awarded the Medal of Honor, the Purple Heart, the Combat Action Badge, the Meritorious Unit Commendation with one Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Commendation with Palm and Frame, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
• The Buena Vista Bridge, carrying State Route 56 over Blacklick Creek in East Wheatfield Township, has been designated the SPC Beverly S. Clark Memorial Bridge. Clark (1967-1991), an Armagh native, joined the Westmoreland County-based 14th Quartermaster Detachment of the U.S. Army Reserves upon graduation from high school. On Feb. 25, 1991, she was among those killed during a Scud missile attack on the U.S. military barracks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, joined Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock, Indiana County Commissioner R. Michael Keith, representatives from the American Legion Clymer Post 222 and State Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office, and families of the four service members for a dedication ceremony in Lakeview Pavilion.
It was an effort that began with Pittman and Struzzi’s predecessors, now-retired Sen. Don White and Rep. Dave Reed, both also R-Indiana. Pittman said it was an honor to continue the work of White and Reed, “honoring Indiana County residents and their families that have paid such a heavy price in the defense of freedom.”
A fifth area bridge included in Act 102, honoring Dr. Patricia C. Hilliard Robertson (1963-2001), a NASA astronaut and physician, a Homer City native and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was dedicated in May along Route 119 South of Homer City.
Members of the Homer-Center Historical Society, the Hilliard family, elected officials and other members of the community gathered to honor Robertson