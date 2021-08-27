Indiana County Board of Commissioners awarded contracts for bridge barrier retrofit and beam crack repairs in six locations.
As opened and reviewed by county officials and consultant Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. of Latrobe, six bids were entered by Thornbury Inc. of West Sunbury, Butler County, totaling $166,416, topping those of Clearwater Construction of Mercer, Mercer County, totaling $239,000.
For the Kintersburg Bridge, Thornbury was awarded a $23,280 contract, topping Clearwater’s $31,592 bid. For the Glen Campbell Bridge, Thornbury was awarded a $23,244 pact, topping Clearwater’s $31,592 bid.
For the McElhoes Bridge, Thornbury entered a $23,172 bid, Clearwater a $$31,592 bid. For the Graceton Bridge, Thornbury entered $57,036, Clearwater $85,573. For the Hankinson Bridge, Thornbury entered $29,916, Clearwater $44,456. And for the Starford Bridge, Thornbury entered $9,768, Clearwater $14,195.
County officials said the cost of the bridge work comes from funds from the state’s Act 13, which covers the impact fee on natural gas wells. A storm sewer replacement for Indiana Borough, funding for a county network of food bank pantries and a revolving fund loan for a downtown Indiana business are also among the various developments approved this week by the commissioners.
The commissioners voted Wednesday to award a $211,837 contract for the South Seventh Street storm sewer replacement project to Shadco LLC of Home.
The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and engineering consultant Stiffler McGraw & Associates Inc. recommended Shadco, which had the lowest of four bids for replacement of an existing storm sewer along a two-block stretch of South Seventh Street between Virginia Avenue and Grant Street, seven blocks south of Philadelphia Street. The high bid was $347,774. It was one of several matters presented to the commissioners Wednesday by ICOPD.
The commissioners also approved submission of a Keystone Communities Program application, seeking a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Community & Economic Development to support the Indiana County Community Action Program, its food bank warehouse in White Township, and 17 food pantries throughout the county that operate on a monthly basis.
“Due to the pandemic and other economic issues, the demand for food has dramatically increased,” ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak told the commissioners. “ICCAP offers specific food programs tailored for seniors (and) students and offers nutritional programs.”
Zak said the project does not require nor commit any matching funds from the county or ICCAP.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor in approval of a $50,000 term loan from the Indiana County CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Revolving Loan Fund to Johanna S. Leach, doing business as The Finery, a store that has specialized in women’s and men’s clothing and accessories for nearly four decades.
“The Finery, or as it was once known, J. Covitch & Son, has been located in downtown Indiana since 1985 with Terry Leach as part owner,” said Angela M. Campisano, ICOPD chief of economic development. “In 1992, the store was bought out by Terry and the name changed to The Finery. In 2013, the business transitioned to Terry’s wife, Johanna, as the women’s business continued to grow.”
Proceeds of the loan are to be used solely for operating expenses and alleviate economic injury caused by the pandemic.
Campisano said the interest rate is zero percent, no repayment is required for the first 12 months, then the principal is to be repaid over 60 months. Campisano said Johanna S. Leach “will retain 1.5 full-time equivalent employees.”
In other business involving ICOPD, the board approved a $45,000 change order with Charles J. Merlo Inc. on the Peg Run Reservoir dredging project. That raises the total contract with Merlo to $342,000, and is being covered by 2018 Community Development Block Grant entitlement funds and 2019 CDBG competitive funds.
“They performed excellently for us on that program,” said David A. Morrow, who heads up ICOPD’s community development and housing division.
The commissioners also approved a change order of $843.82 on the Alice Paul House building project contract with Mid-State Construction Inc. It reduces the county’s contract with Mid-State, general contractor for the project, to $2,389,413.19. Also this week, the commissioners accepted the $66,024 bid of American Made Election Equipment of California for replacement voting booths, utilizing a $40,670 state grant with the rest of the cost to be covered out of the county’s general fund.
County Clerk Robin Maryai said the 515 booths — including 55 with lights and 75 that are Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant — will replace 40-year-old booths purchased for $500 from Washington County.
Two actions Wednesday involved the county probation office. One is an application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for a two-year, $150,000 crisis intervention and diversion grant.
Director James Yaworski said it is for a program that “has been a tremendous help to Indiana County veterans.” The grant does not require a local match.
The other is a contract with BI Incorporated of Colorado to expand electronic monitoring programs.
The board also approved an application for a $1,361.35 PComp (Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust) safety improvement program involving polo shirts and T-shirts with probation insignia.w