By next April, Pennsylvania stands to receive at least $100 million toward expanding access to broadband service to unserved and underserved areas, including Indiana and other nearby counties, state and federal officials said.
“Pennsylvania will benefit tremendously from it,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, told a Monday conference call conducted through the Pennsylvania Democratic Party committee.
Casey said it would provide $100 million to help areas where 340,000 now lack such service.
He also said it is just one element of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently signed by President Joe Biden, something the White House called the largest long-term investment in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.
“This is not a windfall, it is a lifeline,” said Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, one of those invited to join Casey for the conference call. She said 30 percent of Indiana County households are struggling.
Or, put another way by the commissioner, these are households that are “asset limited, income constrained, employed,” or ALICE, earning more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living for the county.
According to an organization known as United for ALICE, of 33,098 households in Indiana County, 15 percent are below the poverty level, 30 percent are at the ALICE level, and 55 percent are above the ALICE threshold.
Casey said 2.9 million Pennsylvanians, or 23 percent of the population, will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access. Gov. Tom Wolf’s Press Secretary Elizabeth Rementer said the commonwealth expects to get that $100 million around late-April, or six months from the enactment of the bill.
“We are currently reviewing how the funding will be distributed to the commonwealth and allocated to address this issue in Pennsylvania,” Rementer said.
However, specific breakdowns by county were not available.
Also involved in the conference call were former state Agriculture Secretary Dennis Wolff, a Sullivan County farmer, and Don Bonk, who grew up in Johnstown and today is an economic development specialist, as well as principal at Good Future Innovation LLC.
Bonk served on President Biden’s Rural Advisory Council.