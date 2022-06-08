A Monday “Stand Against Racism” event in IRMC Park was among topics raised at Tuesday’s hour-long meeting of Indiana Borough Council.
“There was a demonstration and march to call attention to the racist incidents that have occurred in our public schools,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad said in his report at that meeting. “I and some of the other council members participated to a greater or lesser extent.”
As observed by Jessica Smith, of Indiana, a former candidate for Indiana Area school board, in a letter to the editor of The Indiana Gazette, “the purpose of the protest (was) to raise awareness about perpetual racism to include terrorist threats against people of color at Indiana Area School District and to demand the district take appropriate action.”
Broad did not think the district has been taking such action.
“These incidents have been serious, and it is clear that the school board is not up to the task of responding appropriately to such events. Referring to racist death threats as ‘insensitive’ is downright scary,” Broad said. “Our community needs to make it known to everyone that we are better than this.”
Smith said the primary organizer was Quintina Thomas, a long-time borough resident and counselor who has presented programs for the American Association of University Women-Indiana County on such topics as racial violence in America.
Thomas could not be reached for comment. Another participant was Ira Redd, who has volunteered to serve on the Indiana Area School District’s Equitable and Inclusive Subcommittee.
It is a panel Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich has assembled for what he called a “dialogue between the board and the public” in the wake of two incidents in recent months in which racist statements were posted in Indiana Area Senior High School washrooms.
“I was happy to see such a well-diverse group of citizens coming together in love,” Redd said. “The participants walked to the senior high school (though Redd did not because of surgery on both her knees).”
There was also drumming and singing, Redd noted.
“I think events that advocate diversity in this particular situation standing against racism particularly in our schools is important,” Redd said. “I feel more community members should, if possible, be involved in promoting love for all.”
After the meeting, Vuckovich responded to the council president with a lengthy late-night statement, applauding organizers of Monday’s march and those who came out to support it.
“Hatred, discrimination and racism have no place in society or in our schools. The Indiana Area School District shares their emotion and concern about racism and hate,” the superintendent said. “However, we strongly disagree that the Indiana Area School District has done a poor job of confronting racism and advocating for impacted students. There is certainly more work to be done and we will need the support, guidance and wisdom of the entire community to create lasting change.”
Vuckovich recalled a presentation some weeks ago by his administration to “stakeholders” about “the actions undertaken thus far,” including “a debriefing of the steps taken as well as an update from the Pennsylvania State Police in regards to the criminal investigation. The district feels that this is an important topic and we wanted to be transparent on the work we have done, particulars surrounding the most recent incidents, as well as our steps moving forward. During this meeting, as well as several others, the group discussed the issues and what could be done systemically to address concerns regarding the school’s climate. As a result, we moved forward with implementing programs from that important conversation. While there is more work to be done, the work has already begun.”
The superintendent said administrators “for the last several years ... had already begun to put building equity at the heart of our curriculum and programming. These efforts included implementing Multi-Tiered Systems of Support; providing professional learning, education and training for staff; changing policy and procedures; and improving the overall school environment. Our efforts tie together academics, behavioral and social-emotional learning. Our classroom lessons are infused with skill-building in emotional literacy, self-control, social competence, positive peer relations, and interpersonal problem-solving skills.”
Vuckovich also referred to training that has been implemented “on how to enact culturally relevant and inclusive practices” that will continue on an annual basis, and said the district is “striving to do more than simply check a box,” but to work with experts at Justice/Action Consulting “to develop a strong core of administrators, policy-makers, and faculty who can lead the development of the entire faculty’s skills-set in the areas of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”
Vuckovich also said his district is working with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association to increase awareness and capacity in the area of equity and equality; conducting a school climate survey annually “to identify trends, concerns and areas for improvement,” that included creation of a Student Advisory Council; and implementation of a School-Student Problem Identification and Resolution of Issues Together (School-SPIRIT) Program in partnership with the state Attorney General’s Office.
He said the district also is working with the Indiana County NAACP, other local leaders and critical friends from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies.
“Is there more work to be done?” Vuckovich asked. “Absolutely. But we are committed to continue doing the work and hope our families and community members will support that work through their own conversations and actions. We look forward to continued dialogue and collaboration with all community stakeholders. While these challenges are not unique to Indiana, we are committed to doing our part.”
The march also was discussed by other members of council. Prior to the council president’s report, Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo asked about it.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl also talked about efforts to support and protect those involved in Monday’s march.
In his report, the police chief also touched upon several other items, including the calls for police in May, a number that was smaller than that for the same month three years ago — a standard Schawl is using for such comparisons, given that community activities over the past two years have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schawl said he will focus, at the August work session of council, on a review of police activity in the first six months of 2022.
In other business Tuesday, council approved a $29,637 quote from Duncan Parking Technologies Inc. for replacement of 76 parking meters; a $32,606 quote from Duncan Solutions for six hand-held citation devices; a $5,205 quote from Hideaway Cable to update security cameras in the borough’s parking garage; and a $15,695 quote from Delaney Chevrolet for an additional parking vehicle.