BRUSH VALLEY — Some 60 participants jammed into the Indiana County township’s fire hall Wednesday to address plans for expanding two Rosebud Mining Co. facilities located near Yellow Creek State Park.
Two applications by the Kittanning-based company to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are involved.
One is “to add an additional 2,664.3 underground acres and (a) Subsidence Control Plan Area to the existing underground Brush Valley mine complex, which would expand the mine complex to 9,335 underground acres and (an) SCPA.”
The other is “to add an additional 1,158.2 underground acres and (an SCPA) to the existing underground Barrett Mine, which would expand the mine complex to 4,740.6 underground acres and (an) SCPA.”
According to DEP, the proposed modifications for the Brush Valley Mine include expanding operations in the Lower Kittanning coal seam and to add the Upper Kittanning seam.
Despite assurances from Rosebud President Jim Barker and Manager of Permitting John St. Clair that there’s a “99.9 percent” chance it is not going to cause a problem for Yellow Creek or its lake, a dozen speakers from the Indiana area, Homer City, Penn Run and Johnstown issued statements covering economic and environmental concerns.
“Rosebud Mining is not a responsible, environmentally aware company and should not be allowed to conduct operations anywhere near public waterways or groundwater,” former Indiana Borough Councilwoman Sara Stewart testified on behalf of herself and her husband, Todd Thompson. “To allow this company to extract short-term financial gains for themselves with potentially irreversible damage to this popular recreational area would be a tragic and entirely preventable mistake.”
Barker and St. Clair argued that, if a major event happened that affected the lake or the waterways flowing into the lake, it would cost “millions and millions” of dollars.
“We want no part of that,” Barker said.
Nor would Desiree and Mason Beppler, who own Yellow Creek Rental and Supply LLC.
“We do not support any mining activities that can potentially put our business at risk, the health of the lake, or the surrounding property,” Desiree Beppler said. “This business makes up 50 percent of our family’s income. We have worked very hard over the past four years to provide a place for local families to come and partake in water recreation.”
Another speaker, Willard W. Radell, a professor emeritus in economics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said Rosebud already has put “so much sediment in Yellow Creek lake.”
Other comments focused on mine subsidence, while Susan Comfort, of Indiana, suggested that coal plants should be converted over to renewable energy, such as what Illinois is doing with nine power plants.
Still others came expressing concern about their homes along the shores of Yellow Creek. Originally, Rosebud sought a permit for mining inside Yellow Creek State Park, five miles from the Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Co. hall, but Barker said his company did not get a lease into the park. Homer City Borough Manager Rob Nymick, appearing in his role as manager of the borough-owned Central Indiana County Water Authority, said CICWA has 2,200 residential, agricultural and commercial taps or services in a coverage area that extends to the southern portion of White Township, along with Homer City and Center Township.
“Our average daily usage is approximately 700,000 gallons,” Nymick said. “Our only source of water is Yellow Creek.”
The CICWA manager said his authority has enough storage for approximately 36 hours in the event of a contamination or catastrophic event in or around the Yellow Creek area.
“A preventative plan should be in place before any mining activity occurs in this area,” said Nymick, who suggested larger pumps at a Route 119 pump station, a connection with Pennsylvania American Water, or a pipe from Two Lick Creek to the CICWA water plant.
However, he added, “any hard changes to our system should not come at our or our customers’ expense.”
He also wondered if the Homer City Generating Station was notified of the potential for mining activity in its vicinity.
“If the quality and quantity of Yellow Creek changes, the power plant will be in jeopardy,” Nymick said.
The two mines are among 14 mines Rosebud has in Pennsylvania and Ohio that provide low-, mid-, and high-volatile metallurgical coals, and steam coals.
Company officials said the Barrett mine’s output is sent to a washing plant in Elderton then shipped to the United States Steel plant in Clairton, Allegheny County.
Some Brush Valley coal also goes to Clairton, while other coal is shipped to Clymer and then on to Baltimore, Md.
“There is more coal left than we are able to extract,” Barker said.
“We are still early in the review process,” said Sam Faith, district mining manager for DEP at its California, Pa., office in Washington County. He said a decision is still “months down the road.”
Faith was on hand along with other DEP officials from the Northwest Regional Office in Meadville, which includes Indiana and Armstrong counties, and the Cambria District Mining Office in Ebensburg.
The two-hour event was scheduled as an “informal public conference,” but some of those in attendance insisted on addressing the DEP officials as well as Barker and St. Clair.
In addition to comments submitted Wednesday, written comments of any length may be provided to Troy Williams, environmental manager, via email at troawillia@pa.gov or via mail at the California District Mining Office, 25 Technology Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423, no later than Aug. 3.