SALTSBURG — The ongoing controversy over a vacant two-story downtown building has reached the point where the wrecking ball may be brought in.
At Monday’s Saltsburg Borough Council meeting, members discussed issuing an order for demolition of the structure at 308 Point St., next door to the borough’s municipal building.
Officials said the owners, Gen & Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC of Fulshear, Texas, haven’t answered borough requests regarding the building.
So, council members said Monday, the borough is bringing in a structural engineer to determine what to do with the building.
It has been nearly a year since Gen & Eve purchased the property, as legal work by borough Solicitor Wayne Kablack put it, “pursuant to a Special Warranty Deed dated Feb. 26 (2021).”
Meanwhile, council approved the sale of another lot at 706/708 Salt St. It once was a duplex whose demolition raised concern from the Saltsburg Historical Society, but it was razed, leaving a garage at the back used for borough vehicles.
Council approved a motion by Councilman Joe Penta to accept the only bid received for that building, for $24,626.95 from Jody DeMase. Councilman Abe Kline seconded that motion.
Also Monday, borough Engineer Vince Seyko urged the borough to submit multiple requests to the state Department of Community & Economic Development, for a new dump truck and for sewage projects.
Seyko referred to a Local Share Account funding source that utilizes proceeds from the state’s casinos, and said grants could range from $25,000 to $1 million.
Public Works Director Don Kelly also said he hoped the grant opportunity can help the borough purchase a new dump truck.
Councilwoman Michelle Jesko moved to adopt what would be the borough’s Resolution Number 2 of 2022, regarding applications for grants for a dump truck and a sewage project. Councilman Terry Cumberledge seconded the motion and council adopted it.
Cumberledge moved to adopt Resolution Number 1 of 2022, regarding future highway occupancy permits. It was seconded by Jesko and adopted by the full council.
Several issues came up in the work session that preceded Monday’s voting meeting.
Mayor Douglas Kull and local resident Joan Adams thanked the father-son team of Don Kelly and Rob Kelly for keeping Saltsburg streets clear during recent snows.
Kull reminded residents that they need to shovel and salt their sidewalks, saying he’s heard many reports of people falling on others’ sidewalks that haven’t been shoveled.
Laura Herrington from the Indiana County Tourist Bureau spoke about recruiting a possible board member to represent the Saltsburg area. Kline expressed interest in filling that position.
Herrington also asked borough officials to let her know of any activities, so the bureau can promote them.
Also Monday, Kline said a comedy show will be conducted at the Salt Center on March 19. He said tickets are $15 and three comedians will be featured.
Tickets can be purchased at the Barber Shop as well as from Kline.
Kline also said there would be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for various grades on June 11 at the Salt Center.
The fee for participating is $10 and those interested can contact Kline.