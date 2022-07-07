An investor with buildings in Saltsburg and Indiana — and at least two other locations in Pennsylvania — said his problem keeping crews working on a house in Indiana, and his problems getting mail transferred from Texas, have stalled his efforts to rehabilitate the building in Saltsburg.
“I really wanted to bring a restaurant back,” David Lee said of the building at 308 Point St. in Saltsburg that Gen & Eve Properties & Remodeling LLC, a company for which Lee is listed as manager, bought from Point Street Trust early last year.
“It took time for me to get back to Saltsburg,” Lee said. “I wanted to rehab (the 308 Point St. building) and make it beautiful again.”
Lee said he’s been held up working from scratch with the house along Church Street in Indiana.
Indiana’s Code/Zoning Supervisor Brenda L. Darr said Lee is working to make improvements there.
“As of right now, it looks totally different,” Darr said Wednesday.
“He’s done great work,” a neighbor said about the Church Street property.
“I should be wrapping it up in Indiana, hopefully, God willing in about six weeks,” Lee said. “The biggest problem has been, I can’t keep men working.”
Meanwhile, Saltsburg is moving ahead with obtaining a search warrant to go into the two-story structure at 308 Point St., next door to that borough’s municipal building.
Council President P.J. Hruska said borough officials have tried “many times” to reach out to Gen & Eve, but without any response.
Saltsburg officials believe Gen & Eve, which is listed by Texas authorities as located in Fulshear, a Houston suburb, has continued to ignore them over a building that, as Hruska put it last month, “is literally falling down.”
The council president said paperwork had to be signed for Solicitor Wayne Kablack to file at the Indiana County Court House.
Lee said part of the problem is the mail, which he said is still being rerouted to Fulshear. Also, he said, there have been some family problems.
“Saltsburg is a huge project,” Lee said. “It is going to take my full time and dedication.”
Lee compares the Saltsburg building to a project he had in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County.
He said 308 Point St. is “a building just like that one I just got rehabbed,” in McKees Rocks, which now has “six units on one side and four units on the other side.”
Lee also said he would like to employ his brother in a rehabbed Saltsburg restaurant, citing his sibling’s certificate in cooking.
Lee’s company also owns a property in Washington County.
In Saltsburg, some say 308 Point St. is historic — but hadn’t been occupied for some time. It was sold last year by Point Street Trust of Philadelphia, which in turn had purchased that building for back taxes.
According to the Indiana County Register of Wills website, 308 Point St. was assessed at $10,950 and sold to Gen & Eve for $12,000.
Gen & Eve filed as a “Limited Liability Company” with the Texas Secretary of State on Dec. 31, 2020. David Lee is listed as manager.
Gen & Eve filed deeds for two buildings on Feb. 19, 2021 — the one at 308 Point St. and a house at 1129 Church St. in Indiana’s Third Ward. The latter was assessed at $6,350 and sold by Alex Pekerman for $24,000.
In both cases, Trident Acquisition Partners of Philadelphia is listed on the county website as the company for which comments may be made.
Pekerman said he and his partners are Trident, and that both transactions involved tax sales, but he otherwise had no information on either building.
“I buy and sell hundreds of properties every year,” Pekerman said. “I don’t know why my name is associated with (the Indiana property), we sell property.”
After a property is acquired in a tax sale, Pekerman said, “we liquidate them,” after which “it is none of my concern.”