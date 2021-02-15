Forecasters have said the busiest winter weather pattern in decades is rolling across the United States, including western Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a winter storm warning that began early today and remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
As of this morning, 4 to 7 inches of snow — and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice — were predicted in areas north of Indiana, including Punxsutawney.
Meanwhile, for Indiana, such nearby communities as Kittanning and Latrobe, and the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, the forecast calls for up to 4 inches of snow and between two-tenths and a quarter-inch of ice.
“Snow is moving through the region,” NWS forecasters posted this morning on Facebook, “with a possible snow/freezing rain mix for the I-68 corridor,” just south of the Pennsylvania border in West Virginia and Maryland.
“Use caution as visibility may drop below one mile,” the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh advised. “A break is expected this afternoon before the second, more impactful round of wintry precipitation arrives tonight.”
Throughout the region, forecasters are urging anyone who must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are urging delays in unnecessary travel, directing motorists to www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.
PennDOT and turnpike officials said Sunday that they plan to implement restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, including the interstate highways around Pittsburgh, effective at 6 p.m. today.
As announced late Sunday, those restrictions also cover such roadways as Interstate 80 from the Ohio border to Interstate 99 in west-central Pennsylvania, and other interstates between Pittsburgh and Erie and across southern New York State.
According to meteorologists at AccuWeather in State College, this recent frosty stretch of snow, ice and frigid temperatures has been the most active winter weather pattern across the country likely since the mid-1990s.
“Despite this,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Courtney Travis said, “some areas of the country are still reporting below-normal snowfall so far this winter, including across the Dakotas and Great Lakes.”
Travis said repetitive doses of wintry weather are expected to continue for much of the week for portions of the central and eastern United States.
Another winter storm appears likely later this week. The National Weather Service predicts snow from 1 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet early Thursday afternoon, then freezing rain and sleet expected to turn back to snow by 8 p.m. Thursday.
Snow then is likely from late Thursday through early Saturday.