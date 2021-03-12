KENWOOD — Calendars for this school year and next, electrical work and a guiderail along Route 553 were among matters brought up Thursday by the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors.
The board approved a 2021-22 school calendar that will begin for teachers on Aug. 23, and then for students on Aug. 26. Tentatively, the last student day will be May 31, 2022, and the last day for teachers June 1, 2022.
Meanwhile, as “we’ve used all four snow days,” Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said, the board approved a revised 2020-21 calendar with four days that could have been off, March 19 and 31 and April 1 and 6, now being class days instead.
Among other things, that will shorten the break around Easter, which won’t begin until Good Friday, April 2, and will conclude on Easter Monday, April 5.
The board approved a $68,838.59 contract with K&K Jewart Electrical Company for electrical service at the high school athletic complex. Johnston said further electrical work may be presented for board consideration at the April 8 voting meeting.
The board also approved a $9,968.75 contract, to be covered by capital reserve funds, with Green Acres Contracting to install 625 feet of salvaged 2S guide rail on school property along Route 553.
Other contracts include a $900 commitment, the same cost as last year, for district participation in the Pregnant and Parenting Teens program provided by ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 for the 2020‐2021 school year.
Also, the Reschini Group has been engaged to conduct an insurance dependent eligibility audit; a one-year contract was approved, beginning July 1, with up to two one-year renewals, with Lifetouch Photography.
Richard Mazey, who most recently has been a science teacher in the district for the past eight years, will be athletic director as well during the 2021-22 school year, at an annual base salary of $4,750.
Also, James T. Horwat was hired as Boys’ Assistant Track Coach 1, pending all clearances and required training, at a salary of $2,969.66; and Emilie Stewart has been taken on as a sports volunteer for the 2020-21 school year.
Special education teacher Gretchen Prebish was approved as a mentor for a recently-hired teacher as per the district’s Induction Program. In lieu of compensation, approved mentors get compensatory time off.
Melissa Smolk and Grace Peace were approved as day-to-day substitute secretaries and cafeteria workers, while Smolk also was taken on as a substitute cleaner.
Elizabeth Coyle was added to Tri-County Transportation’s bus driver and substitute list for the current school year.
And the board voted with regret to accept the retirement of teacher Joetta Vodopivec, effective with the last day of the 2020-21 school year. She has been employed with the district since July 10, 1986.