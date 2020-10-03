There was an old saying that Jimmy Stewart had.
It was more a personal thing, something he offered in the way of advice to his daughters or his friends, as folks at the Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana know it: “Always remember, be nice to people.”
It’s a popular nugget that the museum prints on T-shirts and souvenirs.
Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman mentioned the line a week ago when she welcomed everyone to the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport for the dedication of a small airplane that Stewart owned and flew almost 60 years ago.
She thought the phrase embodied the wholesome image that the Indiana-born and raised, Oscar-winning actor of Hollywood’s Golden Age had cultivated all his life.
And that was an underlying theme of the day, as a series of speakers representing the airport and the Experimental Aviation Association told of the five-year labor of love: the restoration of the neglected twin-engine Cessna 310F to its 1961 glory. Looking like it did when it came off the assembly like decades ago, and with its unique federal identification number emblazoned under the wing, Jimmy Stewart’s plane now is mounted on a swiveling pedestal that turns in the wind at the airport entrance.
But not on the speaking agenda at the dedication was the West Coast writer and aviation enthusiast who Indiana’s EAA and airport leaders said deserved more credit than was doled out at the dedication.
Chuck Jessen, of Mill Valley, Calif., they said, was the one who made the restoration possible.
Abiding by the Stewart “be nice” credo, Harold “Woody” Woods and Keith Rearick nodded to Jessen’s efforts since 2015, evidenced by his name etched in bronze on a dedication marker being mounted with the display.
Jessen, it was said, learned that Stewart — best known in aviation circles as a bomber pilot, flight trainer and squadron leader for the Army Air Corps during World War II — personally owned at least one Cessna for his family’s use.
Jessen, researching for the Twin Cessna Flyer trade magazine, found mention of Stewart’s plane online and went to Texas to see for himself.
John Hurn, of Arlington, Texas, had a part in keeping custody of the plane at a Dallas-area hangar and tracing its registration, while Jessen connected with the Stewart supporters in Indiana to arrange its new home.
And the dedication ceremony organizers let Hurn speak his piece.
But it was Jessen who first connected a few years ago with then-manager Tom Robertson at the county airport and Tim Harley, the former executive director of the Jimmy Stewart Museum, to gain their interest in the Cessna.
And Jessen, they further acknowledged, coordinated more national attention to Stewart’s plane through the Cessna magazine, leading to the support the EAA in Indiana needed to help fix up the craft.
It was Jessen who wrote to Kelly Stewart Harcourt, one of Jimmy Stewart’s children, to tell about the find and earn the family’s support for the restoration plan. Among her family photo collection was a picture of Jimmy Stewart, his wife Gloria, their children and the now-rescued Cessna.
“John Hurn played an invaluable role in the process by clearing up the proper title to the aircraft fuselage and making sure it was donated to the EAA chapter,” Jessen said.
Hurn mainly stored the plane until Wood, Rearick and four others on the EAA restoration team traveled to Texas to bring it back to Indiana.
“We put Chuck Jessen on that plaque for a reason,” Wood said. “He’s the guy who made it all happen to begin with. We would not have had the plane.”
“It was Chuck Jessen,” Rearick said. “If it was not for him, we would not have found the plane. … He was the main instrumental person.”
“He wrote the first article for Twin Engine Cessna that got national recognition and enabled us to start getting us parts and donations of things we needed,” Wood continued. “He was a key player. Not a member of EAA, and he had nothing in it except that he didn’t want to see Jimmy Stewart’s plane go to the scrap pile. And it probably would have, if not for Chuck.”
The EAA-led celebration Sept. 26 featured Wood’s tale of Jimmy Stewart’s love for flying and Rearick’s step-by-grateful-step reconstruction of the restoration effort.
Everything about the program, culminating in Airport Manager Rick Fuellner’s formal acceptance of the airplane display on behalf of the county, echoed Stewart’s heartfelt advice, for the reasons Gorman underscored at the start of the event.
“I brought this because it’s simple, it’s wholesome but I think it’s something our country needs more than ever today,” Gorman said. “So let’s remember that. Always be nice to people.”