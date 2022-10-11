Marking the return of Camp Seph Mack

Shown here are Laurel Highlands Council President Bernie Lockard, new Camp Seph Mack Director Doug Schmitt, council District Commissioner Mark Brenneman, Indiana attorney Jay Rubin and Cambria County Judge Norman Krumenacker III, who gathered to announce a return of full-time camping to Camp Seph Mack in 2024.

 Courtesy Laurel Highlands Council

The Boy Scouts plan to return camping to a corner of Yellow Creek State Park in 2024.

Several years ago, the Laurel Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts of America said it was not closing Camp Seph Mack in Indiana County — but it was ending residential camping at the camp near Penn Run after the 2019 season, in favor of four camps the council operates in Fayette County, and a plan that made Seph Mack’s future conditional beyond the summer of 2019.

