The Boy Scouts plan to return camping to a corner of Yellow Creek State Park in 2024.
Several years ago, the Laurel Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts of America said it was not closing Camp Seph Mack in Indiana County — but it was ending residential camping at the camp near Penn Run after the 2019 season, in favor of four camps the council operates in Fayette County, and a plan that made Seph Mack’s future conditional beyond the summer of 2019.
“Scout troops would meet here to hone their Scout skills, earn merit badges, and just have a blast,” said Lenny Whiteford, a Scout leader from Patton, Cambria County, whose troop camped at Seph Mack every summer. “We were all sad and disappointed when it ended.”
A 2018 Camp Master Plan, said to be based on a commitment to be good financial stewards of the council’s resources, drew criticism in the form of a change.org petition drive that topped an original goal of 1,000 signatures.
“Thousands of young men have attended this camp over the years, and their lives have been bettered as a result,” Kevin O’Brien, of Ebensburg, wrote in the petition he started in 2018. “Let’s keep it that way for future generations.”
Things have changed.
After a five-year hiatus, Camp Seph Mack’s resident camping program will resume in 2024, in time for the camp’s 90th anniversary, the Laurel Highlands Council announced earlier this month.
“This won’t be a traditional merit badge camp,” said Doug Schmitt, the camp’s new director. “Instead of spending their days rotating from one class to the next, Scouts will choose from a menu of ‘adventure tracks’ that will keep them busy for the whole week of camp. We’re still in the very early stages of planning, but we’re very excited about giving the Scouts new and memorable adventure opportunities.”
The Laurel Highlands Council serves approximately 16,500 youths in hundreds of Scouting groups in southwestern Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and parts of West Virginia.
The council serves Scouting in Allegheny, Beaver, Bedford, Cambria, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and parts of Armstrong, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Garrett and Allegany counties in Maryland and Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, and Mineral counties in West Virginia.
As noted in the council’s news release, Camp Seph Mack, located in Indiana County’s Yellow Creek State Park, boasts a history dating to 1934.
“Camp Seph Mack is a beautiful property,” said council Scout Executive or CEO Todd McGregor. “We still use it for weekend camping and training, but we need to use it to its full potential. Our Scouts and leaders want this resident camping opportunity, and, as a council, we’re committed to making it happen.”
Camp Seph Mack is located near the end of South Harmony Road on the northern shoreline of Yellow Creek State Park. It is on what at one time was the Frank Moose Farm in Cherryhill Township, where Scouts first camped in 1928.
It is named for the late J. Sephus Mack, an executive of the old G.C. Murphy Company whose memory is preserved in Indiana by the J.S. Mack Foundation he established, as well as the J.S. Mack Community Center in White Township.
He also was a supporter of Scouting who in 1937, three years before a stroke fatally felled him, made what was the largest contribution, $2,400, toward Camp William Penn Inc.’s purchase of the Moose farm.
By some estimates, decades later, that would be the same as a $40,000 donation.
In 1968, when the commonwealth began plans for what today is Yellow Creek State Park, the campgrounds were sold to the state with a lease agreement that ensured that Scouts would continue to have access there.
That was two years before the merger that formed the Penn’s Woods Council, which first met in Indiana. That council was based in Ebensburg when it merged with the Greater Pittsburgh Council in 2011 to create today’s Laurel Highlands Council.
The lease today is with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which was created in 1995 to maintain and preserve Yellow Creek and more than 100 other outdoor facilities.
For its first year, the council said, the camp will be open for one week, and will be able to accommodate about 150 Scouts.
Camping opportunities will be available for whole troops, and for individual Scouts.
“Camp Seph Mack will offer something for every Scout and Scouter,” said Schmitt. “From a new Scout, camping for the first time to an Eagle Scout who’s been Scouting for years ... even adult leaders will find fun and challenges here.”
More information and updates about Camp Seph Mack resident camp will be available on the “Friends of Camp Seph Mack” and “Camp Seph Mack Adventure Base” Facebook pages.