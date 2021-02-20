Maria Jack has announced her candidacy for the Indiana County Office of Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphan’s Court. Jack was recommended by the Indiana County Republican Committee last year upon the retirement of Patricia Streams-Warman.
Jack has been serving as first deputy in the Office of Register & Recorder while awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf to act on the recommendation.
“My priority is to provide top-notch, efficient services to Indiana County residents and attorneys, whether there’s a pandemic, a snowstorm, or it’s just a regular day.”
“Most people don’t have time to think about the Register & Recorder’s office, but when you need us, it’s critical we’re there and we get it right — whether it’s your passport, your deed or mortgage, a copy of your marriage license, matters of guardianship and adoption or filing an estate or inheritance tax for your loved one. Our office is there to serve you during some of life’s biggest moments.”
Jack is a former Indiana County auditor and brings her fiscal management and eye for efficiency honed as auditor to this role and a well-rounded résumé that includes business management, customer service, finance, marketing, title searching and legal experience. She previously served in roles at the Indiana County Tourist Bureau as a finance associate and marketing manager and worked in human relations and public relations for the local Lifesteps Inc. office, a social service agency.
Jack said the recorder’s office has continued operating throughout the pandemic, a testament to the hardworking team and her work ethic, integrity and organizational skills. The challenges of the pandemic have also allowed Jack to identify new opportunities to improve customer service while saving taxpayer dollars to put in place upon election.
A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Jack earned a business degree.
In addition to her professional experience, she has more than 30 years of service as long-time volunteer at many of Indiana’s most enduring institutions.
Currently she serves as a board member on the Armstrong/Indiana/Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, and she is a long-time board member of the Alice Paul House, serving as a volunteer and officer.
She has served for more than 15 years on Indiana Regional Medical Center boards, currently serving on the Healthcare Corporation Board and as a lifetime member of the Women’s Auxiliary. She has served many other community groups as both the worker bee and leader, she says, from her local church to the schools of her two children and numerous civic service agencies.
“I am appreciative of Senator Joe Pittman for his support in recommending me be nominated to the governor and to the Indiana County Republican membership for their nomination. I now look to the voters of Indiana County for election to the next term,” Jack said.