SALTSBURG — A tradition continues during the first full weekend of June as the Historic Canal Days rolls out for a 40th year at Canal Park.
It’s where the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal crossed through Saltsburg between 1829 and 1864.
It is a gathering place for handmade artisans, food vendors, musicians and entertainers, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 4; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Live music, games and more begin Friday, as Somebody to Love, which recently performed for Third Thursday in downtown Indiana, starts the weekend’s performances on Big Dog Energy LLC’s Big Dog Energy Stage.
Somebody to Love will perform Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the first stint of the weekend for DJ Jammin’ Jim at 7 and Sour Mash from 8 to 10 p.m.
Parking is free and a shuttle will be available Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m., from Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s River Hall; Saltsburg Middle/High School; the corner of Cathedral and Washington Streets; the Salt Center (the old high school) on Washington Street; Saltsburg Playground; and the corner of Salt and Point streets in downtown Saltsburg.
Opening ceremonies will be conducted by DJ Jammin’ Jim between 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, followed by the borough’s annual Firemen’s Parade (which organizers suggest would be best viewed from Salt and Market streets) from noon to 1 p.m.
The second Canal Town Bake-Off homemade cookie challenge also will take place Saturday afternoon. Those who completed entry forms by Tuesday, May 31, can drop off their plates from noon to 2 p.m. at GG’s Gourmet Cafe, 512 Salt St., where the owners and local taste-testers will judge the cookies on the basis of taste (40 percent), appearance (40 percent) and creative twist (20 percent).
Cookies have to be made from scratch and entrants must be 18 and not employed in the culinary profession within the past five years. Two plates must be entered — one for judging, one for sale, with proceeds to benefit the DelleDonne family in Max’s AML leukemia fight.
Winners will be announced on the main stage at 3:30 p.m., followed by a cookie sale at the Canal Days Information Booth. For more details, call (724) 44-9608.
Meanwhile, Black Ridge will begin the day’s performances from the Big Dog Energy Stage from 12:30 to 3 p.m., followed by DJ Jammin’ Jim from 3 to 4 p.m., The Thieves from 4 to 6 p.m., a Karaoke Contest for those 16 years of age and older from 6 to 7 p.m., and Nashville recording artist Gary Burk III from 7 to 10 p.m.
Faith Alliance Church is sponsoring free train rides for kids from 1 p.m. until dark, and Merrie the Clown will entertain from 4 to 7 p.m.
Fireworks will cap Saturday’s activities at 10 p.m.
Sunday is being termed “Afternoon with the Legends.” The day will begin on the Big Dog Energy Stage with Instamatic Grin from 10:30 a.m. to noon, then Kelly Hylton as “Elvis” from noon to 2 p.m.; The Reflectors, Julie Dunmire and Joe D’Aquila from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and Cathi Rhodes with her tribute to Patsy Cline from 3 to 5 p.m.
Sunday also is marked by The Great Canal Days Duck Race at 3:15 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the Saltsburg Free Library.
More details can be found on the Historic Canal Days Festival Facebook page.