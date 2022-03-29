The deadline has passed for filing petitions for the May 17 primary election.
According to the list of candidates on the Pennsylvania Department of State website as of shortly after the 5 p.m. Monday deadline, there will be one Republican primary contest for Congress for some Indiana County voters, and one Indiana County district where candidates will be unopposed in the spring for a go at each other in the fall.
Brian Doyle of Indiana, who heads up the Indiana University of Pennsylvania College Democrats, has filed for the Democratic nod to challenge 62nd Legislative District incumbent Jim Struzzi of White Township, or James Bruno Struzzi II as he will be listed as the lone Republican on the ballot.
Rep. Brian A. Smith, R-Punxsutawney, appears to be unopposed on the ballot for the GOP nod in the 66th District, while no Democrat filed as of late Monday in that district, which covers northern Indiana County and all of Jefferson County.
In the 15th Congressional District, George Rathmell of Punxsutawney has filed to challenge incumbent Glenn GT Thompson of Howard Township, Centre County, for the Republican nomination. That district now includes 10 municipalities and part of an 11th in northern Indiana County.
The rest of Indiana County will be in the 14th Congressional District, where Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington County, is unopposed on the GOP ballot with no Democrats having filed. The 14th also covers most of Westmoreland County, including Derry and Loyalhanna townships in the Blairsville-Saltsburg area.
In other contests:
• Filing for Democratic State Committee from Indiana County are Ann Rea of Indiana and Ronald J. Fairman of White Township.
• Filing for Republican State Committee from Indiana County are James Craig Zerfoss, Jesse D. Daniel and Patricia Streams-Warman, all from White Township.
• Filing for United States Senator are Democrats Malcolm Kenyatta and Kevin Michael Baumlin of Philadelphia; Conor J. Lamb of Mt. Lebanon; John K. Fetterman of Braddock; and Alexandria Gloria Khalil of Montgomery County; and Republicans Kathy J. Barnette, Jeffrey A. Bartos, Memhet C. Oz and Sean Peter Gale of Montgomery County; Carla Herd Sands of Cumberland County; David H. McCormick of Pittsburgh; and George A. Bochetto of Philadelphia.
• Filing for governor are Joshua D. Shapiro of Montgomery County, who is unopposed on the Democratic ballot, while Republicans Douglas V. Mastriano of Franklin County; Louis Barletta of Luzerne County; David J. White of Delaware County; Jason L. Richey and Melissa A. Hart of Allegheny County; Joseph Charles Gale of Montgomery County; William M. McSwain of Chester County; Jacob Doyle Corman III of Centre County; Charles R. Gerow of Cumberland County; and Nche Zama of Northampton County have filed.
On March 18, Richey said he was suspending his campaign and endorsing McSwain.
• Filing for lieutenant governor are Democrats Brian Sims of Philadelphia, Austin Davis of McKeesport and Raymond L. Sosa of Montgomery County, and Republicans Clarice D. Schillinger and James E. Jones of Montgomery County; Theodore Daniels of Wayne County; Richard Saccone of Elizabeth Township; Carrie DelRosso of Oakmont; Russell H. Diamond of Lebanon County; John A. Brown of Northampton County; Christopher C. Frye Jr. of Lawrence County; and Jeffrey H. Coleman, formerly of Ford City and now from Cumberland County.
Voters in Derry and Loyalhanna townships and other areas of northern Westmoreland County will have a Republican primary contest for state House, as things stand at the deadline for turning in election petitions to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
“I did file it,” said Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County). “It just took a little longer ... due to the lines in Harrisburg.”
Silvis, who formerly also represented some areas in Armstrong and Indiana counties, was one of two lawmakers finding themselves in the same Westmoreland County 55th District under reapportionment, along with Rep. Bob Brooks, R-Murrysville.
“With the new census that was recently published and subsequent redrawing of legislative boundaries, the 54th District is being relocated to the eastern portion of Pennsylvania, which means my constituents are being separated into three separate legislative districts,” Brooks said earlier this month as he chose not to run in the new district.
However, Silvis does have opposition in the GOP primary, as Jill Nixon Cooper of Murrysville and Michelle A. Schmidt, also of Washington Township, chose to file. No Democrats had filed as of late Monday afternoon.