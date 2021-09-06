Indiana borough officials said a public hearing will be conducted today at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 80 North Eighth Street, to discuss the proposed Community Development Block Grant Entitlement grant application to be handled by Indiana County on behalf of the borough, and the borough’s plans to utilize the funding and submission of a 2021 CDBG application.
The hearing will precede Tuesday's Indiana Borough Council agenda preparation session that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The purpose of the hearing is to discuss the CDBG project selection and the three-year plan for the CDBG funding the county handles on behalf of the borough. The hearing will discuss the selection of activities and why any proposed activities were not selected for funding.
Included is the selection of a 2021 CDBG funding of the South 15th Street Storm Sewer System Improvements Project. The funds will also be utilized for a planning activity and administration expenses.
The county is expected to receive an allocation of approximately $201,286 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In addition, the county on behalf of the borough anticipates receipt of no program income during the 2021 program year.
At least 70 percent of the available funding must be used for activities that benefit low and moderate income people. The proposed activities must benefit at least 51 percent low-moderate income individuals in the service area to qualify as a low-moderate income project. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has announced an application submission deadline of Oct. 28.
The hearing is accessible to individuals with disabilities and/or for persons with Limited English Proficiency. Anyone who wishes to attend and requires special accommodations should call the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development Office 72 hours in advance at (724) 465-3870 (724-465-3805 TDD) or by email at admin1@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us.
Proposals and comments also may be presented at the hearing or submitted to the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, 801 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701 or by email to admin1@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us by 4 p.m. Sept. 21.