A series of contracts were approved Wednesday on behalf of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
It included attention focused on the Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank project.
A resolution provides for the project scope and three-year plans of countywide needs priorities for the 2022 Non-Entitlement Community Development Block Grant application.
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said the 2022 Indiana County entitlement will total $285,376, and an application must be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development by Oct. 28.
“Indiana County will submit the Indiana County Food Bank Facility Rehabilitation Project for the 2022 CDBG funds,” Zak told the commissioners.
Separately, at the recommendation of ICCAP, ICOPD and engineering firm Stiffler-McGraw, a $2,100 change order was approved in the contract with LMJ Contractors Inc. to remove additional drywall from all office walls as well as non-code-compliant electrical wiring. That change order brings the contract with LMJ to $52,785 and Deputy Director for Community Development and Housing David Morrow said that additional cost will be covered with Keystone Communities Program Grant Funds.
Because of a declining population, Burrell Township no longer is eligible for federal entitlement funds destined for municipalities with 4,000 or more residents.
However, money previously received for the township will figure into two contracts regarding the Campbell Mills/Falling Run Roads Water Service Extension Project.
On behalf of the township and Highridge Water Authority, James Excavating of Johnstown received a $150,000 contract for 7,600 linear feet of pipe, while LB Water Service of Ebensburg was the lowest of four bidders for a PA COSTARS contract to supply the pipe, at $215,137.60. The other bids ranged up to $240,759.80.
Indiana Borough and Center Township remain eligible for entitlements. Zak asked the board to authorize an application by Oct. 28 to DCED on behalf of the two municipalities, which will receive portions of a total $590,567.
The commissioners also approved an adjustment in the 2021 Emergency Solutions Grant that increases the Financial Assistance budget line item from $6,000 to $22,000, decreases the Rental Assistance budget line item from $79,000 to $63,000, and keeps the housing services budget line item at $15,000.
The board also approved an adjustment in the 2020 ESG-Coronavirus contract, that raises the rental housing budget line from $50,000 to $71,362, raises the relocation and stabilization services for financial assistance line item from $13,000 to $17,238, lowers the relocation and stabilization line for other services from $32,144 to $12,544, and lowers the landlord incentives line item, from $6,000 to zero.
Also Wednesday, the board approved a series of contracts on behalf of the county Department of Human Services.
Following up on recent actions to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for youths, the board approved an additional contract with Lamar regarding billboards and with Renda Media regarding public service on its radio stations and online video stream.
It also approved contracts for the Volunteer Center of Indiana County with Aging Services, Alice Paul House, American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge, Jefferson County Community Action Inc., ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Center for Adult Education, Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Concordia-IRMC Visiting Nurse Association, Evergreen Conservancy, Hopeful Hearts, Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. and Indiana County Humane Society.
The board voted to utilize a Help America Vote Act security grant of $6,117 for computers for the voter registration office.
It also per a requirement in state Act 88 of 2022, the board authorized an election integrity compliance report.