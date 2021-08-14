Indiana County has fewer people in 2020 than it did in 2010.
To be precise, there’s 5,634 fewer people, to 83,246, according to figures released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau.
It’s the sixth-largest decline among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, according to figures released Thursday by the Census Bureau to provide data for those involved in redistricting efforts.
The biggest single-county drop, 10,506, was reported in Westmoreland County, to 354,663, while the second largest, 10,207, occurred in Cambria County.
All other neighboring counties also had declines, Armstrong by 3,383 to 65,558, Clearfield by 1,080 to 80,562, and Jefferson by 708 to 44,492.
Specific figures for municipalities may not be available until Sept. 30 but, for example, the Census Bureau said Indiana Borough had an estimated population of 13,167 in 2019, down from 13,975 in 2010, while White Township rose from 15,281 in 2010 to an estimated 15,674 in 2019.
Statewide, enough counties had an increase in population to raise Pennsylvania’s total by 2.4 percent, or 300,321, to 13,002,700, but it wasn’t enough of an increase to prevent the loss of one of the Keystone State’s 18 U.S. House members.
The Census Bureau said the average population for a Congressional District will rise from 707,495 in 2010 to 765,403.
In 2018, the Census Bureau estimated the population of the 15th Congressional District at 680,927.
The 15th includes all or part of Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango and Warren counties.
Pennsylvania’s reapportionment process is getting under way with hearings by the House State Government Committee.
The first of those hearings, on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at Ketler Auditorium in the Pew Fine Arts Center on the Grove City College campus, is for a region of northwestern counties including Armstrong, Clearfield, Jefferson, Butler and Clarion.
The hearing meant for southwest regional counties, including Indiana, Cambria and Westmoreland, is scheduled Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in downtown Uniontown, Fayette County.
{span}All regional hearings are open to the public.{/span}
Legislative leaders said registration is required to provide in-person testimony at the hearings, it is not required to attend.
The deadline to sign up for either Grove City or Uniontown hearings is Wednesday, while the deadline for submitting written testimony in both cases is Oct. 13.
Also, each regional hearing will be live-streamed at www.paredistricting.com, and full recording of each hearing, along with accompanying written testimony, will also be posted to the website for later viewing.