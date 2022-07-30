U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said Friday that $17.5 million in community project funding for 17 projects in southwestern Pennsylvania is included in Senate Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills.
Those bills have been released from the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee and require approval in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in Washington.
Included for Indiana County is $1,495,000 for Central Allegheny Challenger Learning Center, on the campus of the Indiana County Technology Center in White Township.
Casey said the money would help establish a Challenger Learning Center Simulator, complete with a Mission Control, spacecraft, transport room, and briefing room, to provide a hands-on, immersive space learning experience to K-12 students at the Central Allegheny Challenger Learning Center.
Casey said that program would broaden access to STEM education in western Pennsylvania and provide targeted programming for underrepresented groups in STEM, including students of color, low-income students, girls and students in rural communities.
“We are delighted,” said Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, board chair for the Challenger project in White Township and vice president of the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
“We are moving along nicely,” Cuccaro continued. “Indiana County (Office of Planning &) Development has been very helpful and (Indiana Area Board President) Walter Schroth has been working very hard to get that done.”
Other projects to be funded in nearby areas include $1.5 million for Freeport Borough, Armstrong County, to upgrade Freeport’s wastewater treatment facility to minimize sewage contamination into Buffalo Creek; $500,000 for equipment and technology for Butler County Community College’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health; and $500,000 for a new Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.