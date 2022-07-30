stk213246rke

Nighttime close up view of Capitol Building, Washington D.C

 Stockbyte

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said Friday that $17.5 million in community project funding for 17 projects in southwestern Pennsylvania is included in Senate Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills.

Those bills have been released from the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee and require approval in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in Washington.