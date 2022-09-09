The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is announcing two ribbon cuttings this weekend.
The first at 4 p.m. Saturday will celebrate the eighth anniversary and grand opening of a new location for the Celebrate Life recovery program of GAP Ministries, at 148 Sixth St. in Clymer.
Following the ribbon cutting there will be a community open house at Tate Park in Clymer, with food, live music, and kids’ crafts.
GAP Ministries transitioned from the national Celebrate Recovery program to conduct their own called Celebrate Life. They moved to the location in Clymer in March of this year.
Saturday’s event is meant to bring awareness of a program which is for anyone with struggles, sufferings and sorrows. Celebrate Life is a biblically and faith-based program.
The other ribbon cutting is at noon Sunday at Bella Day Spa & Transform Medical Spa, 101 Heritage Run Road, Suite 1, White Township.
The new location offers twice the square footage of the spa’s last location. Because of that larger space, Bella Day Spa has been able to add seven new staff members as well as hair services, fitness classes, an infrared sauna, more appointments for cosmetic injectables, nails, massages and skin care.
A grand opening celebration will take place following the ribbon cutting from noon until 3 p.m. Check out Bella Day Spa & Transform Medical Spa’s Facebook page for more information.