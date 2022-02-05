Delaney Auto Group was named Employer of the Year for 2021 by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Mark Hilliard, center left, presented the award to John “Jackie” Delaney Jr., dealer principal.
Chamber names Delaney Employer of the Year
