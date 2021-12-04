The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce had more than 300 in attendance for its 109th annual luncheon meeting Friday in the Ed Fry Arena at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
They heard from motivational speaker Jason J. Stoughton, who urged them to pay attention to their own stories, and to everyone else who is around them, “because they have a story, too.”
And there was the announcement of the seventh class of the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, to be installed in June, with three living businesspeople, two who have passed on, and a third whose father was an Indiana hardware store owner — and whose life was celebrated as an actor and World War II hero.
“This year our (Board) Chairman (Steve Drahnak)’s selection (to the Business Hall of Fame) is James Maitland Stewart,” chamber President Mark Hilliard said, referring of course to a hometown boy who never forgot that hometown, amid his service to the country and his appearances on stage, screen, television and radio.
Others to be installed in June include:
• J.L. “Red” Douds (1909-1991), founder of Douds of Plumville, a furniture and carpet store that became a destination over the next seven decades for customers from throughout the tri-state area around Pittsburgh, and which still is run by the third generation of his family.
• Rose Reschini (1910-2001), founder in 1938 of the Reschini Insurance Agency, now The Reschini Group, an Indiana-based business still run by her family.
• Jack Delaney, who some 50 years ago founded what today is Delaney Automobile Group with Chevrolet, Honda, Buick, Hyundai and Subaru franchises in Indiana and a Nissan franchise in State College.
• Louis Tate, who with his brother founded Luigi’s Ristorante in Clymer and DuBois, and who also has served as a borough councilman and council president in Clymer.
• Mark Zilner, chief operating officer of one of Indiana County’s largest employers, Diamond Drug Inc., also doing business as Diamond Pharmacy Services, with more than 1,000 employees.
Hilliard also announced that Delaney Automobile Group is the 2021 Indiana County Employer of the Year, a selection made on the basis of nominations from workers throughout the county.
“We are pleased to have received so many nominations,” the chamber president said.
Among other things, Hilliard said, Delaney was nominated because, as one employee wrote, “this company goes above and beyond to exercise each employee’s personal rights.”
Hilliard also announced those newly-chosen to the chamber board, including C.J. Spadafora of Colonial Motor Mart, Dr. Tuesday Stanley of Westmoreland County Community College, which has a campus in White Township, and Scott Valazak of CNB Bank.
“The chamber has continued to prosper under very challenging circumstances,” Drahnak said.
The meeting featured a recap of events conducted this year, including a “road to recovery” webinar series in the spring, and a Junior Chamber Program involving students in each of the county’s school districts.
Those in attendance also heard about a student who almost committed suicide before starting high school.
Jason Stoughton said he had been exposed to abuse as a youngster, after his father divorced his mother when Jason was 13 and his mother picked up a series of abusive partners.
A year later, his mother introduced him to John C. Maxwell through a Sunday program on the family’s car radio.
“I began to shift my thinking,” Stoughton told the chamber audience. “I began to look at people through eyes of kindness and certainty.”
It started him on a road he’s still one, serving with Maxwell as a friend and mentor for more than 30 years.
Stoughton went on to say that the current generation has lost its way and become valueless.
He compared “a difficult road in life versus a comfortable road in life,” but said, “a comfortable road in life will never take you to the person you were meant to be.”
Stoughton also recalled the late Rev. Fred Rogers — Mister Rogers as many still know him — and a note from a Chicago social worker that Rogers carried around with him, stating, “it’s impossible not to love someone when you take the time to learn their story.”