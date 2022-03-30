The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce said restaurants located in buildings or areas that are at least 25 years old may qualify for a national grant opportunity made available by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Those entities said the Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program is again being made available to aid restaurant recovery amid ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said historic small restaurants can apply for a $40,000 grant to support exterior improvements and more.
The two entities said they are looking for 25 such establishments, in an effort comparable to a grant program they conducted last year.
None of last year’s winners were from the Indiana County area.
The deadline for grant applications and public nominations for such funding is 11:59 p.m. April 4.
The chamber shared a link to the National Trust for Historic Preservation in an email to its members. Those needing more information can call the chamber at (724) 465-2511.