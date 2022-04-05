Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said there is a growing gap between jobs that require some sort of post-secondary education and those who have the education for those jobs.
“We have to work together to figure our how to serve those students,” Greenstein said during an hour-long Zoom conversation online Monday with various elements of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania community.
More than 120 participants called in for the conference call that featured Greenstein as well as IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll.
It was the chancellor’s first direct contact with IUP in 14 months.
And it was one of three conversations Greenstein had with the IUP community Monday.
It was followed by a forum with a group of students and a conference with members of IUP’s Council of Trustees.
Questions to the chancellor and Driscoll ranged from how IUP and other state system schools could work to increase the number of students enrolled — Greenstein would like to see 2,000 more bachelor’s degrees and 1,200 more master’s degrees each year — to state appropriations and whether there would be further faculty or staff layoffs.
Driscoll said IUP is not doing any large scale furloughs or retrenchment.
He said IUP has to add a few folks in some areas, but the IUP president foresees an overall decline, and “there is no simple yes or no.”
As for PASSHE’s owners, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Greenstein said, “we have done everything you have asked of us to get our house back in order.”
He said the state system really needs $900 million a year, saying “it will take that kind of investment from the state” to restore the sort of tuition advantage state system schools had more than a decade ago.
However, PASSHE requested what it termed “a historic general appropriation increase of 15 percent,” to $552.5 million, for 2022-23, with another $150 million to come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The chancellor also expressed an optimism about his first 3½ years as chief executive officer for the system of 14 state-owned universities.
“I’ve never encountered anything we can’t do,” he told the forum. “With enough will, there is enough skill, so nothing is beyond our capability.”
Greenstein capped his conversation by saying he looked forward to working with the IUP community — “and coming back physically to the campus” — at a later date.