AKRON, Ohio — FirstEnergy Corp., parent company of Penelec, West Penn Power and other utilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York, has promoted its board chair John W. Somerhalder II to succeed Steven E. Strah, who has retired as president and interim chief executive officer, effective this past Friday.
“With the board’s continued support, I welcome the opportunity to lead the company during this transition and oversee the continued execution of our strategy to become a more resilient and forward-looking company, positioning the business for long-term stability and success,” Somerhalder said.
“It has been a great honor to be part of the FirstEnergy family for more than 38 years,” Strah said. “I want to express my gratitude to the extremely dedicated employees, as well as our incredibly talented management team. I believe the future holds great opportunity for this organization.”
Meanwhile, the board is conducting a search of external candidates that could be named as permanent CEO.
“In our search, we will look to identify a visionary leader to continue driving strong performance across the business, while continuing to foster an environment of uncompromising integrity and shared responsibility to execute on the company’s strategic priorities,” said Lisa Winston Hicks, lead independent director on the FirstEnergy board.
That shakeup followed a determination by an independent review committee that former CEO Chuck Jones and former senior vice presidents Dennis Chack and Mike Dowling violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct, amid a federal investigation into legislation passed in Ohio in 2019.
House Bill 6, signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, was meant to send more than $1 billion to two Ohio nuclear plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary.
According to reports quoted by the Reuters news service, Jones was fired over the payment of about $4 million to an entity associated with a person who subsequently became a utility regulator.
“I look forward to working with the company’s executive team and dedicated FirstEnergy employees to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders,” Somerhalder said.
“We have been encouraged to see the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance, operational excellence and its balance sheet,” said Sean Klimczak, a FirstEnergy director and global head of infrastructure for Blackstone, which invested $1 billion in FirstEnergy in November 2021. “They serve as an important step in FirstEnergy’s path to delivering exceptional customer service and ensuring transparency with its partners. We are excited about the company’s growth potential and look forward to continuing our partnership as they build upon this momentum.”
In March 2021, FirstEnergy entered into an agreement with Icahn Capital to add two new members to its board.
“With the company’s operational momentum and portfolio of irreplaceable assets, we believe FirstEnergy is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term sustainable investments to meet customers’ needs while growing value for shareholders,” said Andrew Teno, portfolio manager of Icahn Capital LP and one of two directors named to the FirstEnergy board in that agreement. “We look forward to continuing to support the company as it executes its transformation.”
FirstEnergy officials said the company’s outlook for 2022 continued to be strong, and it expected results in the upper half of the guidance range provided to the investment community on its second quarter earnings call in July.