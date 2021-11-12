Chief medical officers of hospitals and medical systems in southwestern Pennsylvania have joined in stating they will comply with new federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued rules requiring employees at all U.S. CMS-participating health care facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4.
They also endorsed the federal Food & Drug Administration’s authorizing of COVID-19 vaccination for children 5 years of age and older, in a letter issued Thursday under the umbrella of the Southwestern PA Regional CMO Consortium.
“This mandate applies to about 17 million health care workers across the country, including many thousands in our communities, most of whom are already vaccinated. This, coupled with other new federal vaccine mandates, will spur more to get this protection,” the consortium wrote.
The letter was signed among others by Richard K. Neff, MD, chief medical officer at Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township.
“Collectively, we and our organizations will fully comply with this new CMS rule,” the consortium stated. “We know the vaccines are safe and effective, and we know that widespread vaccination is one key step in controlling this pandemic. Our health care teams serve all in need, and a broader vaccination uptake will help them and those they care for by limiting the harm from this illness. We want all in our communities to be safer and healthier.”
As for vaccinations for “the 28 million U.S. children in the 5-to-11-year-old age group,” the consortium wrote, “we ask you to have your children get vaccinated. While typically less severe, COVID-19 causes serious illness in many children and adolescents — over 750 children have died and thousands have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.”
They wrote that vaccination will help make being safe at home, at school, and during any activity to “be the reality.”
Others in the consortium include Donald M. Whiting, MD, at Allegheny Health Network; Donald M. Yealy, MD, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s network of hospitals; Carol J. Fox, MD, at Excela Health System in Westmoreland County; David Rottinghaus, MD, at Butler Health System; Michael Cratty, MD, at Heritage Valley Health System; John Sullivan, MD, at St. Clair Hospital; John Six, MD, at Washington Hospital; Ali F. Sonel, MD, at Pittsburgh VA Health System; Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, at Conemaugh Health System in Hastings, Johnstown and Blair and Somerset county locations; Russell Cameron, MD, at Penn Highlands Healthcare; and James W. Backstrom, MD, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
“Finally,” the consortium concluded, “as we head into the holidays and winter months, we remind everyone — no matter your health or vaccination status — to please continue being vigilant about masking, particularly when in crowds or when around vulnerable people, and use good hygiene and distance to be safe.”