The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is beginning to take shape in downtown Indiana.
Organizers are gearing up for the 10th annual event Sept. 9-10, along Philadelphia Street between Fifth and Sixth streets and North Sixth Street between Philadelphia and Nixon Avenue.
It also will feature for the first time a Children’s Alley in the lot of festival sponsor Delaney Chevrolet, taking place on Sept. 10.
As festival founder and director Dr. Jim Dougherty said Tuesday, kids’ stage activities will include stage performers; the Council of Three Rivers American Indian dancers; the Wild Laurel Cloggers; and Trapper Dan and Bill with “old time acoustic music.”
Off stage, there will be the Carnegie Science Center Expo with a focus on global warming and pollinator activities for a Kids Expo.
Also planned for the kids are arts and crafts, including tie-dyeing NAFF Kids T-shirts.
Other activities during the two-day festival will include the annual “Walk of Fame.”
This year, Dougherty said, honorees include Ann Feeney (music), Kamal Yousef (arts), Richard Trumka (education), Father George Hnatko (public health), Joseph Rothrock (environment), Robert Mitchel (human rights) and Jim Thorpe (sports).
For more details, see the festival’s naffinc.org website.