Northern Appalachian Folk Festival

Helping promote the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival are, from left, Delaney general sales manager Mark Lauver, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl, Delaney general manger Barre Bell, Indiana Area East Pike Elementary third-grade teacher Monica DeLoreto, Spaghetti Benders owner and NAFF Vice President Tony DeLoreto, and East Pike kindergarten teacher Natalie Deck. Not pictured is festival founder and director Dr. Jim Dougherty.

 NATHAN ZISK/Gazette

The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is beginning to take shape in downtown Indiana.

Organizers are gearing up for the 10th annual event Sept. 9-10, along Philadelphia Street between Fifth and Sixth streets and North Sixth Street between Philadelphia and Nixon Avenue.

