To whom it may concern —
CHRISTMAS COLLABORATION
On July 24, the Indiana PA Country Faire Market will hold a Christmas in July event. The weekly market, held at 255 Ramsey Run Road, Indiana, is holding this special event in collaboration with Mystrysak Family Tree Farms in an effort to help assist small businesses and provide visitors with two places to go enjoy a day of family fun, according to organizers.
The Indiana PA Country Faire Market has over 40 vendors that will be set up to sell their items ranging from produce, corn, soaps, candles, jewelry, honey, wood items, wine, foods and more.
Ron Wadding of Waddings Meats will feature a variety of food including halupki, meatballs, chicken, beef and mac & cheese. Chef John Druschel will offer sloppy joes, nachos, hot dogs, pasta salad and milkshakes.
The Brush Valley tractor train will be on hand to take the children for a ride. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a shuttle running from the S&T Arena to the market from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Live music will be provided all day.
Mystrysak’s has a 5K race in the morning, as well as hay rides and a variety of vendors including Tastefully Simple, Chicken Hill distillery, Levity Brewing Co., and others with blankets, hand-crafted items and a ceramic tree painting workshop. The Pig Rig will be on hand to feed visitors.
Located at 1803 Fleming Road, Indiana, this is their second annual Christmas in July event. They are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Help support small businesses and enjoy a full day of family fun by taking in both events, organizers said.
CONDOLENCES
Obituaries this week included Theodore “Ted” Paul Pytash, 72, of Armagh, who passed away Sunday.
“As a testament to his honorable service and heroism, the bridge located on State Route 2026 over the North Branch Blacklick Creek, Buffington Township, Indiana County, was designated as the First Lieutenant Theodore P. Pytash Bridge,” his obituary says.
He was a proud Army Airborne veteran, having served during the Vietnam conflict as a 1st Lieutenant within the 25th Infantry Division.
“For various acts of valor while leading his platoon, Ted was awarded a Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, three Army Commendation Medals and a Purple Heart, among other accolades,” his obit said.
Ted will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife Brenda, children, grandchildren and siblings.
BASKET BASH
The Homer-Center Public Library will offer its annual Basket Bash from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Adult admission includes 25 tickets and pre-packaged snack, and child admission is available for those ages 5 to 18 and also includes a snack.
The basket bash will be at the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 W. Church St.
Additional tickets will be available for purchase.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and drawings begin at 3. Winners need not be present.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Over in Bolivar, the Parks & Recreation department will offer a free classic rock concert by the band Havoc from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Burkey Park, Fifth and Lincoln streets.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church will serve a roast pork and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church. The meal includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a salad, roll and dessert. ... Gas prices in our region are hovering around $3.29 per gallon, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Albert Einstein today, who once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.