Less than seven months after she was confirmed as United States attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and less than a month after her visit to Indiana, Cindy K. Chung is on her way to a new job in the federal judiciary.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced Chung’s appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The White House said Biden’s choices for the Third Circuit, as well as four judges for the Philadelphia-based U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, continue to fulfill his promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of the nation’s greatest assets, both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds.
Chung would be the first Asian-American judge on the Third Circuit, a bench that has 22 other judges.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh referred inquiries to the White House, but Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said, “since 2014, she has served the people of the Western District of Pennsylvania with integrity, distinction and a commitment to administering fair and equal justice for all.”
As part of her work in Pittsburgh, Chung served as vice chair of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys.
“The work varies depending on the attorney general,” Chung said, but her role is to make sure local U.S. attorneys always have a voice in U.S. Department of Justice decisions.
Chung came to Indiana May 31 to honor local police officers and talk about the work of her office.
In the conference room of The Indiana Gazette, Chung said she sees “so many police departments really working to show (a) genuine desire to reconnect with their communities.”
She was accompanied by three members of her staff, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, Law Enforcement Coordinator Mike Warfield and Executive Assistant Sada Moran.
“One of the things our office is trying to promote is for law enforcement to be proactive, to reach out to the community before there is a crisis, so that there is trust,” Rivetti said.
Chung came to Indiana for a belated marking of National Police Week, normally observed from May 11-17, and to recognize six members of the Indiana Borough Police Department.
As borough Police Chief Justin Schawl told those in attendance, “Indiana Borough is, Indiana County is blessed to have high-performance officers” whose efforts de-escalated a series of events.
Chung said mental health and other issues often cause situations “outside of your typical law enforcement training,” including those involving Sgt. Jeffrey Hoag, Patrolmen First Class Randy Allmendinger and Joshua Henning, Patrolmen Michael Clawson and Andrew Koszarek and Indiana’s Comfort K-9 Axel.
Prior to her confirmation by the U.S. Senate to the top federal prosecutor’s job in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown, Chung served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District from 2014 to 2021.
Before that, from 2009 to 2014, Chung served as a trial attorney in the Criminal Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. From 2003 to 2009, she served as an assistant district attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office.
“Cindy has been a trailblazer throughout her career,” Casey said, “not only by serving as the first Senate-confirmed Asian-Pacific-American U.S. Attorney in Pennsylvania, but also working on the first Shepherd-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act prosecution in the country.”
She also was a law clerk for Judge Myron Thompson on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama from 2002 to 2003, after receiving her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School in 2002 and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University in 1997.
“I look forward to supporting her nomination and urge the Senate to confirm her quickly,” Casey said.