Seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected local fire departments, members of the First Presbyterian Church of Clymer recently donated $5,000 to the Clymer fire department. At left are firefighters, from left, Brett Gromley, Jake Patterson, John Gromley and Haley Mumau. At right are church members, from left, Jonna Swansboro, Michelle Worzbyt (pastor), Lori Laverick, Brietta St. Clair and Gregg Laverick.
