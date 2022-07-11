The secretary of a church near two would-be state liquor license holders in Armstrong Township said it is not getting involved in the debate over locating a license there.
“It is not in our belief to become involved in such a matter,” Kelly Mottorn, of Curry Run Church, wrote in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “We are a group of God’s children who seek to walk as examples of Christ. We are called to be available to help anyone and everyone regardless of their life circumstances, to be loving and kind, to be understanding, to be forgiving, to be gracious, and never to be judgmental.”
Par Mar Stores wants the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to transfer the license for the old Grapevine Restaurant, still held in safekeeping by Nicole Latore, of Indiana, from Center Township to its Armstrong Township convenience store at 8420 Route 422 West.
It is one of two would-be licensees in a township that voted this spring to allow a liquor license within its boundaries. According to the PLCB, Armstrong Township has a population of just under 3,000, and one license could be located there without requiring local approval.
A second license then would need approval from the Armstrong Township board of supervisors.
The owners of the Road Side Pizza franchise further down Route 422 West actually spearheaded the effort to get the liquor license referendum on the ballot — including efforts to get 466 signatures on petitions.
Road Side Pizza opened at 8635 Route 422 West on March 21. It was getting up and running while the store’s owners and staff also were going for the referendum.
On May 17, Armstrong Township voters approved a liquor license referendum by 618 to 165, according to complete and official results from Indiana County Voting and Elections.
Road Side Pizza applied for a license on June 12, asking to transfer the license held in safekeeping by Smyles Inc. for the old Valley Inn in Clarksburg, Young Township.
The posting in the window at the Par Mar Armstrong Township BP gasoline station suggests that protests against that application could be filed by individuals living within 500 feet of the outlet, or by “churches, hospitals, schools, public playgrounds or other charitable organizations within 300 feet,” or by other licensees within 200 feet.
The nearest licensee, Shelocta Beer Outlet, is a mile and a half away in the borough of Shelocta.
However, Curry Run Church may be within the 300-feet radius for “churches ... or other charitable organizations” that could affect Par Mar.
“The Board of Directors (of Curry Run Church) has met and discussed the issue,” Mottorn wrote. “We are aware of the fact that the church has the right to protest given our 300 ft proximity to the above-mentioned business.”
Road Side Pizza is outside of that radius.