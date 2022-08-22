APOLLO — Civil War re-enactors from the 40th Pennsylvania Co. gathered along the Roaring Run Trail near Apollo to provide biographical presentations, as well as various rifle and canon demonstrations.
The company portrayed in the re-enactment hailed from Apollo originally forming on April 22, 1861.
The group call themselves the “Apollo Independent Blues” which ultimately got incorporated as Co. G in the 40th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment.
Jonathan Richardson portrayed the then Maj. Samuel Jackson.
Maj. Jackson would rise through the ranks to colonel to ultimately command the 40th Regiment on April 10, 1863.
For Col. Jackson’s actions at Spotsylvania, he was later brevet promoted to brigadier general.
After the Civil War ended, Gen. Jackson lived in Apollo and was elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate, and also as Pennsylvania’s state treasurer. One of Samuel Jackson’s daughters would later become the mother of actor Jimmy Stewart.
Also as part of the weekend’s activities, both the Roaring Run Watershed Association (RRWA) and the Apollo Area Historical Society (AAHS) set up booths. The RRWA provided information about their organization, as well as took applications for new membership.
The AAHS set up near the old Pennsylvania Canal lock on the Roaring Run Trail and had an interpretive map of the canal, as well as old photos of Apollo and remnants of the canal from the area.