Nearly a quarter-century after cleanup work was completed on radioactive material in a Shallow Land Disposal Area in Apollo, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is turning its attention to another such site a few miles west of Apollo in Parks Township, also in Armstrong County.
But, a spokesman for the Army Corps said, it might be more than another decade until that work is completed.
“We anticipate that remedial action, including excavation and off-site disposal, may begin as early as 2023,” SLDA Project Manager Tim Herald said. “However, the overall project completion could extend well into the 2030s or beyond. The start of remediation and project completion will be governed by safety.”
Officials at the Pittsburgh District of the Corps of Engineers said that agency is authorized under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program to clean up radioactive waste at the Parks Township SLDA.
It follows work between 1961 and 1970, when the Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corp., or NUMEC, disposed of radioactive material from the old Apollo Processing Plant, covering 22-plus acres between the Kiskiminetas River and Route 66 in Apollo.
Herald said the work in Apollo was under Atomic Energy Commission regulations existing at that time.
“However,” he continued, “(the) Apollo Processing Plant is not an authorized FUSRAP site and therefore not part of our project (in Parks Township).”
The Parks Township project was the topic of a virtual meeting last week.
“The Corps is in the work plan development phase of the remedial action,” Herald said. “Plan development includes all aspects of site design, including site layout, site infrastructure, material handling and controls, site security, transportation and disposal. It also includes developing rigorous safety and quality control measures that will govern future site work and ensure the safety of the public, the workers and the environment.”
In Apollo, borough officials said in July that they would try to sell the 22-acre property, and hoped to get $450,000 in the process.
However, uses for that property are limited by a covenant involving Apollo Borough and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Former Apollo Mayor William Kerr said there are 14.5 usable acres on that property.
Borough Engineer Rich Craft said it could be used for light manufacturing or some sort of economic generator.