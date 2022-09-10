Greg Czarnecki

Greg Czarnecki, director of applied climate science at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will present a free Sept. 22 webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.

Current and projected impacts of climate change globally, in the United States, and here in Pennsylvania will be the focus of a free webinar on Sept. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods.

Greg Czarnecki, director of applied climate science for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will present “Climate Change and Penn’s Woods: What Does the Future Hold.”

