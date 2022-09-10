Current and projected impacts of climate change globally, in the United States, and here in Pennsylvania will be the focus of a free webinar on Sept. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods.
Greg Czarnecki, director of applied climate science for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will present “Climate Change and Penn’s Woods: What Does the Future Hold.”
Czarnecki said it will focus on what the DCNR is doing to adapt to climate change and minimize impacts on 2.2 million acres of state forests and 121 state parks, and what individuals can do to help reduce climate change,
Czarnecki has served as the ombudsman for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the executive director of Pennsylvania’s Wild Resource Conservation Program, director of The Nature Conservancy’s Pennsylvania Science Office, and a consultant for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Czarnecki, who holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Gannon University and a master’s degree in biology from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, also serves on the Boards of the Pennsylvania Academy of Science and the Pennsylvania Biological Survey.
He has taught at Gannon, Penn State Behrend and Lebanon Valley College, and is currently an adjunct faculty member at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. His research interests include the impacts of climate change on natural resources, climate change adaptation, and climate change policy.