The Homer City Women’s Club participated in the Artful Chair online auction fundraiser last fall and made the winning bid on the chair painted by Carter Cavalier, of Homer City.
One hundred wooden chairs were distributed to artists in the local community who painted their chosen theme onto their chair.
The auction raised over $5,000 for ICCAP and the Indiana Arts Council.
The club donated Carter’s chair, titled “Helping Hands,” to the Alice Paul House domestic violence shelter and rape crisis center.