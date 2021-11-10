CLYMER — Borough Council voted Tuesday night to advertise a 2022 Clymer budget that includes a tax increase from 4.4 to 4.9 mills.
It is the first general fund tax increase, from 3.4 to 3.9 mills, at least since the reassessment in 2016, though a 0.5 mill street lighting tax was put in effect this year.
Street lighting and fire protection taxes will remain at 0.5 mills under the budget being advertised for final action at 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said the increase in the general fund tax is meant to provide $32,710 in additional funding for the Clymer Borough Police Department.
Council voted 5-0 on the motions to advertise the budget and tax ordinance.
Council President Louis Tate and councilors Steph Brilhart, Brietta St. Clair, Jeffrey Gromley and John Buterbaugh were present; councilors John Hughmanic and Kirby Griffin were absent.
The police department is purchasing two new cruisers. In his report, Chief Charles M. Waller said an order has been placed for a 2022 Ford Explorer.
Waller said the Dodge pricing should be available soon to order a 2022 Dodge Charger.
Also, council also voted to promote Officer Ryan Killen to full-time status, retroactive to Nov. 1.
Clymer police patrol both the borough of Clymer and Marion Center Borough, which pays $900 a month for 30 hours of service.
Mayor Christina King said the department also received $414.45 from parking meters, $74 in parking tickets, and $588.53 in other fines, for a total of $1,976.98.
Schrenkel said the new waterside memorial park across Sherman Street from the municipal building will be dedicated at a ceremony at 4 p.m. today, featuring the American Legion.
She also reported that new playground equipment has been installed at Lee Street Park.
And she said bagged leaves now are being collected on Monday mornings, and that borough trucks are ready for winter.
Fire Chief John Gromley said Clymer Volunteer Fire Company will conduct a gun bash Nov. 24. He also said fire calls were down from last month.
In his role as public works director, Gromley said bathrooms have been shut down at the borough parks, but garbage cans still are available.
He also said Christmas decorations will go up on borough streets between Nov. 17 and 19, weather permitting.